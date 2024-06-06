Azerbaijan's SOCAR Trading lists European hydrocarbon buyers

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 6. SOCAR Trading supplies hydrocarbons to 16 European countries, Head of Global Business Development at SOCAR Trading Togrul Kocharli said during the Baku Energy Forum in Azerbaijan today, Trend reports.

According to him, in terms of gas sales, SOCAR Trading goes beyond pipeline supplies and trades not only Azerbaijani gas but also gas (including liquefied natural gas) from third countries.

To note, the first experience in selling liquefied natural gas (LNG) is the long-term gas supply to Malta (for a power plant), but other directions are also being developed.

Additionally, SOCAR Trading provides market reviews and marketing research for its 'parent company' SOCAR, which helps it make optimal commercial decisions and respond promptly to the global fossil fuel market demands.

