IGB operator talks on preparations to operate at expanded capacity (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 13. ICGB, operator of the Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria (IGB), is actively preparing for future demand by advancing technical and operational readiness, the company told Trend.

"ICGB strictly follows the CAM Regulation, which requires market tests every odd year to evaluate demand for capacity expansion. ICGB is actively preparing for future demand by advancing technical and operational readiness. This ensures that once market demand increases, the IGB pipeline will be capable of efficiently handling expanded capacity," said the company.

ICGB said the interconnector is advancing toward strategic short-term plans for expanding capacity from 3 bcm/year to 5 bcm/year.

"The technical design for the gas metering station in Stara Zagora is already complete and under review by relevant authorities. Technical specifications for both pipeline’s gas metering stations are nearly finalized and will serve as the basis for an EPC tender, pending corporate approvals and shareholder decisions.

In collaboration with the TSOs from the Vertical Gas Corridor initiative, we are actively engaging in strategic efforts to obtain EU grant funding aimed at enhancing the security of such investment, ensuring ICGB maintains a competitive tariff structure. In parallel, alternative financing options are being explored - including potential funding through an American grant and local financial resources," said the company.

ICGB said its procurement strategy for the expansion is fully developed, and the company is preparing to initiate the tender process.

"At the same time, ICGB’s management remains focused on efforts to secure the necessary funding to guarantee the smooth and successful execution of the project."

The Greece-Bulgaria interconnector connects Bulgaria to the Southern Gas Corridor and is part of the Vertical Gas Corridor. The pipeline strengthens energy connectivity and security in the region, providing access to natural gas from new, diversified sources. Currently operating at 3 bcm/y, the pipeline has the potential to expand its technical capacity up to 5 bcm/y. The interconnector currently secures about 70 percent of Bulgaria’s internal natural gas consumption and is a reliable route for diversified deliveries to key markets such as Moldova and Ukraine.

