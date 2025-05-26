Caspian Pipeline Consortium announces record oil volumes by October 2025

Photo: Official information source of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan has laid its cards on the table, announcing plans to ramp up oil shipments through the Caspian Pipeline Consortium by this October, thanks to some recent upgrades and infrastructure improvements that have been a real game changer. The government is pulling out all the stops to underscore the pipeline’s crucial part in oil exports and is all in when it comes to making sure it runs like a well-oiled machine.

