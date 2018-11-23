Kazakh currency gains 1 more tenge against US dollar

23 November 2018 10:54 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 23

By Rashid Shirinov – Trend:

The weighted average US dollar rate in the morning session of the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE) on Nov. 23 amounted to 366.25 tenge, Kazakh media reported.

Thus, the national currency of Kazakhstan has strengthened by 1.07 tenge against the US dollar compared to the morning session of Nov. 22 (367.32 tenge per US dollar).

At today's morning trading session of the US dollar, the minimum rate was 366 tenge per US dollar and the maximum rate was 367.2 tenge, while the closing rate was 366.25 tenge per dollar.

The trading volume amounted to $165.05 million, while the number of currency transactions totaled 377.

Meanwhile, the official rate by the National Bank of Kazakhstan on Nov. 23 is 367.27 tenge per US dollar. In the exchange offices of Astana and Almaty, the maximum selling rate of the US currency is 370 tenge.

