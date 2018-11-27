Azerbaijan's Qala Insurance to significantly increase fees (UPDATE)

27 November 2018 16:24 (UTC+04:00)

Details added (first version posted at 14:10).

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 27

By Taleh Mursagulov - Trend:

Azerbaijani company Qala Insurance plans to collect 16 million manats of insurance fees by the end of 2018 (54.1 percent increase over the year), Deputy Chairman of the company Taleh Yusifov said on Nov. 27.

Yusifov noted that in January-November, the amount of fees of the insurance company reached 13 million manats.

Speaking about the company's plans for 2019, he noted that it aims to increase the amount of fees to 18 million manats.

Insurance fees of the company amounted to 10.9 million manats in 2017.

Qala Insurance plans to open several representative offices in the economic zones of Azerbaijan in 2019. In 2018, representative offices were opened in Lankaran, Ganja, Sumgait, Tovuz and a representative office is also expected to open in Imishli.

Earlier, Qala Insurance (formerly known as Chartis Azerbaijan) was a subsidiary of American International Group Inc. (AIG Inc.). In September 2015, the Azerbaijani reinsurance company AzRe bought out Chartis Azerbaijan for 6.5 million manats.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on Nov. 27)

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @TalehMursagulov

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Azerbaijan's Qala Insurance to significantly increase fees
Finance 14:10
Azerbaijani insurance company talks development priorities for 2019
Finance 8 November 16:26
Azerbaijani insurance company to expand service network
Finance 8 November 15:31
Compulsory vehicle insurance in Azerbaijan reaches its peak
Finance 7 November 17:27
Azerbaijan's non-life insurance market grows by over 16%
Economic News 29 October 15:15
Azerbaijan to have new rules of regulating insurance cases
Economic News 12 September 11:44
Latest
Mineral reserves in Iran’s Semnan province grow by 80%
Economic News 17:30
US Chargé Launches “16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence” Campaign
Society 17:28
Azerbaijan submits review on Digital Economy and Society Index to European Commission
ICT 17:23
Turkmenistan offers to hold int’l forum on security in Central Asia
Turkmenistan 17:21
Azercell launches new Audiobook service (PHOTO)
ICT 17:20
Kazakhtelecom starts preparations for launch of 5G
ICT 17:17
Azerbaijani operator opens tender to expands its coverage of GPON, LTE
Tenders 17:16
Iran's tin sheet output doesn't meet domestic demand
Economic News 17:14
Itochu to enter oil and gas sector of Uzbekistan
Oil&Gas 17:11