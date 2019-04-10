Azerbaijan’s Agency for SMEs Development to help expand co-op between insurers, businessmen

10 April 2019 13:35 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 10

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

The Azerbaijani Agency for Development of Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs) intends to help expand cooperation between insurance companies and entrepreneurs, chairman of board of the agency Orkhan Mammadov said in an interview with Trend.

“The fire that occurred in the Diglas shopping center once again showed the need for insurance in various spheres, especially in business, the importance of insuring goods and property by entrepreneurs,” he said.

“The president’s order about payment of damage to the entrepreneurs who suffered losses during the fire in the Diglas shopping center once again shows that the state greatly supports entrepreneurs," Mammadov added.

"The entrepreneurs who suffered losses as a result of the fire stress that rendering financial assistance in case of the lack of insurance is the Azerbaijani president’s another humanistic step and this shows once again that the state always stands by businessmen," he said.

“The business entities, especially small and medium ones, must be interested in insuring their goods and property,” Mammadov added.

"The cooperation between entrepreneurs and insurance companies should be expanded in this sphere,” he said. “The agency intends to take the corresponding measures to enlighten entrepreneurs about the importance of insurance, as well as expand cooperation between insurance companies and entrepreneurs."

