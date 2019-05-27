US dollar, euro prices soar in Uzbekistan

27 May 2019 14:55 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 27

By Fakhri Vakillov - Trend:

The US dollar in Uzbekistan has significantly increased and euro has compensated for the fall of the previous week, Trend reports with reference to the Central Bank.

The Central Bank of Uzbekistan has published new exchange rates, which will be effective from May 28.

The rate of US currency is growing for the fifth week in a row. So, the US dollar increased by 24.99 soums compared to last week, amounting to 8485.91 soums.

Europe has increased by 66.92 soums, amounting to 9505.92 soums.

The exchange rate of the Russian ruble increased only by 0.46 soums - to 131.52 soums.

---

