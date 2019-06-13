Gold, silver prices up in Azerbaijan

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 13

Trend:

Prices of gold and silver increased in Azerbaijan on June 13 compared to the previous prices, Trend reports citing the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The price of gold increased by 4.0885 manats to 2,269.245 manats per ounce.

The price of silver increased by 0.0288 manats to 25.1396 manats per ounce.

The price of platinum decreased by 9.962 manats to 1,381.488 manats per ounce.

The price of palladium increased by 13.9995 manats to 2,393.974 manats per ounce.

Precious metals June 13, 2019 June 12, 2019 Gold XAU 2,269.2450 2,265.1565 Silver XAG 25.1396 25.1684 Platinum XPT 1,381.4880 1,391.4500 Palladium XPD 2,393.9740 2,379.9745

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

(1.7 AZN = 1 USD on June 13)

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news