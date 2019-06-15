Weekly turnover at Baku Stock Exchange amounts to almost 300M manats

15 June 2019 12:45 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 15

By Sara Israfilbayova - Trend:

The weekly turnover at the Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) on June 10-14 amounted to 299.9 million manats, Trend reports referring to the stock exchange.

Most of the operations accounted for the placement of notes worth 219.3 million manats of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA). A total of 2.2 million notes at the price range of 99.4966 manats to 101.8365 manats were placed.

The volume of trading in bonds in the secondary market amounted to 66.1 million manats.

During the week, transactions on the US dollar bonds accounted for $132,300 (224,900 manats), while transactions on the manat bonds accounted for 65.9 million manats.

Most of the transactions on the US dollar bonds accounted for Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR, while transactions on the manat bonds mainly accounted for Azerbaijan’s Finance Ministry and the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.

Repo operations amounted to 14.4 million manats.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on June 15)

