Gold, silver prices up in Azerbaijan

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 21

Trend:

Gold and silver prices increased in Azerbaijan on June 21 compared to the previous prices, Trend reports citing the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The price of gold increased by 43.1035 manats to 2,386.6980 manats per ounce.

The price of silver increased by 0.4103 manats to 26.3128 manats per ounce.

The price of platinum decreased by 4.114 manats to 1,379.0910 manats per ounce.

The price of palladium decreased by 24.0805 manats to 2,536.2470 manats per ounce.

Precious metals June 21, 2019 June 20, 2019 Gold XAU 2,386.6980 2,343.5945 Silver XAG 26.3128 25.9025 Platinum XPT 1,379.0910 1,383.2050 Palladium XPD 2,536.2470 2,560.3275