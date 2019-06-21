Gold, silver prices up in Azerbaijan

21 June 2019 10:18 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 21

Trend:

Gold and silver prices increased in Azerbaijan on June 21 compared to the previous prices, Trend reports citing the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The price of gold increased by 43.1035 manats to 2,386.6980 manats per ounce.

The price of silver increased by 0.4103 manats to 26.3128 manats per ounce.

The price of platinum decreased by 4.114 manats to 1,379.0910 manats per ounce.

The price of palladium decreased by 24.0805 manats to 2,536.2470 manats per ounce.

Precious metals

June 21, 2019

June 20, 2019

Gold

XAU

2,386.6980

2,343.5945

Silver

XAG

26.3128

25.9025

Platinum

XPT

 1,379.0910

1,383.2050

Palladium

XPD

2,536.2470

2,560.3275

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

(1 USD =1.7 AZN on June 21)

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Precious metal prices keep increasing in Azerbaijan
Finance 20 June 10:29
Manufacturing of some metals drops in Kazakhstan
Economy 19 June 13:10
Precious metal prices up in Azerbaijan
Finance 19 June 10:54
Gold, silver, platinum prices down in Azerbaijan
Finance 18 June 11:00
Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market
Finance 16 June 13:19
Precious metal prices up in Azerbaijan
Finance 14 June 10:42
Latest
North Korea has more than sanctions to overcome for foreign investment
Other News 10:02
UNEC is beginning dual diploma program with Lincoln University of the United States
Society 09:56
Azerbaijani currency rates for June 21
Finance 09:52
Erdogan announces early meeting with Putin
Turkey 09:33
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 21 times
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:30
Trump pulls back from launch of military strikes on Iran after initial approval
US 09:00
US FAA prohibits air carriers from flying over Iran-controlled airspace
US 08:05
Industrial production up in Azerbaijan
Economy 07:30
EU leaders fail to agree on candidates for top posts
Europe 07:02