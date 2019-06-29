New projects to develop Kazakhstan's "economy of simple things"

29 June 2019 12:18 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Residents of Kazakhstan's Arys return home after ammo depot explosion
Central Asia 11:26
Kazakhstan to develop Alakol Lake tourism
Tourism 10:41
Kazakh Defense Ministry to purchase medical products via tender
Tenders 09:36
Kazakhstan to increase sugar manufacturing
Economy 28 June 16:41
Kazakhstan, China may build networks of gas stations in Uzbekistan
Oil&Gas 28 June 16:12
Kazakh banking sector sees decrease of assets
Finance 28 June 15:50
Latest
Trump promised: no sanctions to be imposed against Turkey - Erdogan
Turkey 13:24
Uzbekistan airways opens tender to buy UPS batteries
Tenders 13:16
Uzbek Neftegazinvest announces tender for supply of tubular products
Tenders 12:54
Arvand Free Zone to expand exports capacities
Iran 12:53
Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market
Finance 12:25
Uzbek Neftegazinvest opens tender to purchase filter elements
Tenders 12:25
Ankara, Washington to remain allies, partners - Erdogan
Turkey 12:12
Tashkent Mechanical Plant to commission 16 new enterprises
Economy 12:06
Minister: Azerbaijan-Switzerland trade grows almost 9 times
Economy 12:01