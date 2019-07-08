Weekly turnover at Baku Stock Exchange exceeds 150M manats

8 July 2019 15:49 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 8

By Sara Israfilbayova - Trend:

The weekly turnover at Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) on July 1-5 amounted to 165.1 million manats, Trend reports referring to the stock exchange.

Most of the operations accounted for the placement of notes worth 99.5 million manats of Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA). A total of one million notes at the price of 99.4966 manats were placed.

The volume of trading in bonds in the secondary market amounted to 15.9 million manats.

During the week, transactions on the US dollar bonds accounted for $84,500 (143,700 manats), while transactions on the manat bonds accounted for 15.8 million manats.

Most of the transactions on the US dollar bonds accounted for Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR, while transactions on the manat bonds mainly accounted for Azerbaijan’s Finance Ministry and the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.

Repo operations amounted to 49.6 million manats.

During the last week, transactions on shares worth 54,700 manats were also concluded in the secondary market.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on July 8)

