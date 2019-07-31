Prices of 20 foreign currencies decrease in Iran

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 31

The prices of 20 foreign currencies have decreased, while the prices of 17 currencies have increased in Iran, according to the official state exchange rate of the country, Trend reports on July 31 referring to website of the Central Bank of Iran (CBI).

According to CBI, $1 equals to 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals to 46,849 rials.

Foreign currencies Iranian rial 1 US dollar USD 42,000 1 British pound GBP 51,041 1 Swiss franc CHF 42,378 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,392 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,796 1 Danish krone DKK 6,274 1 Indian rupee INR 610 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 137,917 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 26,164 100 Japanese yens JPY 38,679 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,367 1 Omani rial OMR 109,234 1 Canadian dollar CAD 31,964 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 27,702 1 South African rand ZAR 2,961 1 Turkish lira TRY 7,551 1 Russian ruble RUB 662 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 3,524 1 Syrian pound SYP 82 1 Australian dollar AUD 28,943 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,703 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,671 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,742 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,384 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 28 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 37,909 1 Libyan dinar LYD 29,948 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,104 1 Malaysian ringgit THB 136,451 100 Thai bahts MYR 10,176 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 35,566 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 1 euro EUR 46,849 100 Kazakh tenges KZT 10,914 1 Georgian lari GEL 14,167 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,997 1 Afghan afghani AFN 524 1 Belarus ruble BYN 20,622 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,758 100 Philippine pesos PHP 82,597 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,450 1 Venezuelan bolivar VEF 4,206 1 New Turkmen manat TMT 11,966

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 134,438 rials, and the price of $1 is 119,888 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 130,354 rials, and the price of $1 is 115,740 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 119,000-122,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 135,000 -138,000 rials.

