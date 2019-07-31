Prices of 20 foreign currencies decrease in Iran

31 July 2019 10:26 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 31

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:

The prices of 20 foreign currencies have decreased, while the prices of 17 currencies have increased in Iran, according to the official state exchange rate of the country, Trend reports on July 31 referring to website of the Central Bank of Iran (CBI).

According to CBI, $1 equals to 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals to 46,849 rials.

Foreign currencies

Iranian rial

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

51,041

1 Swiss franc

CHF

42,378

1 Swedish krona

SEK

4,392

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,796

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,274

1 Indian rupee

INR

610

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

137,917

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

26,164

100 Japanese yens

JPY

38,679

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,367

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,234

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

31,964

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

27,702

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,961

1 Turkish lira

TRY

7,551

1 Russian ruble

RUB

662

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

3,524

1 Syrian pound

SYP

82

1 Australian dollar

AUD

28,943

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,201

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,703

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

30,671

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

49,742

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

2,384

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

28

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

37,909

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

29,948

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

6,104

1 Malaysian ringgit

THB

136,451

100 Thai bahts

MYR

10,176

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

35,566

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

1 euro

EUR

46,849

100 Kazakh tenges

KZT

10,914

1 Georgian lari

GEL

14,167

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,997

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

524

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

20,622

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,758

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

82,597

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

4,450

1 Venezuelan bolivar

VEF

4,206

1 New Turkmen manat

TMT

11,966

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 134,438 rials, and the price of $1 is 119,888 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 130,354 rials, and the price of $1 is 115,740 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 119,000-122,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 135,000 -138,000 rials.

