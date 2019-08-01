Kazakh tenge to US dollar rate nearing new record

Baku, Azerbaijan, August 1

Weighted average dollar rate during morning session of Kazakhstan Stock exchange amounted to 384.92 tenge, having almost once again broken the historical record, Trend reports with reference to the stock data.

Kazakhstan’s tenge last broke the record on July 29, 2019, when weighted average dollar rate equaled 384.94 tenge.

Currently, the maximal dollar rate in exchange offices of Nur-Sultan stood at 386 tenge and 386.9 tenge in Almaty.

Official rate set by National Bank of Kazakhstan as at August 1, 2019 amounted to 384.2 tenge per dollar.

