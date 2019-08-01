Kazakh tenge to US dollar rate nearing new record

1 August 2019 13:02 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, August 1

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

Weighted average dollar rate during morning session of Kazakhstan Stock exchange amounted to 384.92 tenge, having almost once again broken the historical record, Trend reports with reference to the stock data.

Kazakhstan’s tenge last broke the record on July 29, 2019, when weighted average dollar rate equaled 384.94 tenge.

Currently, the maximal dollar rate in exchange offices of Nur-Sultan stood at 386 tenge and 386.9 tenge in Almaty.

Official rate set by National Bank of Kazakhstan as at August 1, 2019 amounted to 384.2 tenge per dollar.

---

Follow the author on twitter: @nargiz_sadikh

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Multilateral development banks funding of Kazakhstan nearly reaches $260M
Economy 13:46
Participants of Sea Cup-2019 ready for contest in Baku
Society 13:26
Kazakh Defense Ministry to purchase medicine via tender
Tenders 11:02
Fitch names main rating weakness of banks in Kazakhstan
Finance 10:57
Kazakhstan eyes new 'green' projects (Exclusive)
Economy 08:00
Ambassador: Trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan almost doubles
Politics 31 July 20:20
Latest
Prices for non-food products in Uzbekistan increases
Economy 14:30
Iran's SPGC announces tender to buy Line Distance Relay
Tenders 14:30
Gas tariffs to be revised in Georgia
Oil&Gas 14:28
Azerbaijan’s Bank Respublika increases assets
Finance 14:18
Iran tire industry needs official foreign currency rate to increase production
Economy 14:17
Iran's GOGPC announces tender for purchase of equipment
Tenders 14:09
AZERNEWS releases another print issue
Business 14:05
Azerbaijani minister discloses amount of funds allocated to increase salaries, pensions
Business 14:03
Congo says Rwanda has closed border near Goma
Other News 13:59