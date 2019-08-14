Net foreign assets of Azerbaijani banks exceed 16B manats

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 14

By Eldar Janashvili - Trend:

The net foreign assets of Azerbaijani banks in July 2019 amounted to 16.29 billion manats, which is 7 percent more compared to July 2018, Trend reports referring to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The net domestic assets of the banks amounted to 8.998 billion manats, which is 20.8 percent more compared to the same period last year.

According to the CBA report, as of July 1, 2019, the broad money supply amounted to 25.28 billion manats. Since early 2019, this indicator has grown by 5 percent and growth since July 1, 2018 amounted to 11.5 percent.

The money mass in manat amounted to 15.83 billion manats, and its growth since early 2019 amounted to 8.1 percent. The growth since July 1, 2018 amounted to 22 percent.

The expanded monetary base in the country amounted to about 11.26 billion manats. Over a year, the monetary base in Azerbaijan increased by 16.3 percent. Since early 2019, the monetary base has grown by 20.3 percent.

By July 1, 2019, the monetary base in manats amounted to 10.38 billion manats, having increased by 8.7 percent compared to early 2019 and by 20.8 percent over a year.

The CBA's foreign exchange reserves in June 2019 were $5.94 billion. Since early 2019, the Central Bank's foreign exchange reserves increased by $313 million or 5.5 percent. Annual growth was 7.7 percent.

---

