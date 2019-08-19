Uzbek banks raise dollar rate again

Baku, Azerbaijan, August 19

By Fakhri Vakilov- Trend:

On Monday morning, August 19, commercial banks in Uzbekistan sell the US dollar for an average of 9,200 soums, Trend reports via Uzbek media.

Thus, “Ipoteka Bank”, Kapitalbank and “Alokabank” buy a dollar at 9,130-9,150 soums per unit, and sell at 9,200. A little cheaper dollar can be bought at the National Bank - at 9,180 soums.

The euro in bank exchangers has also risen in price. The single European currency is sold at 9,200-9,760 soums, and bought at 9,450-10,000 soums.

On Thursday, August 15, the Central Bank of Uzbekistan established new exchange rates against the soum. The dollar went up to 9,061 soums (+179 soums), the euro - up to 10,092 soums (+163.84 soums), the Russian ruble - up to 138.47 soums (+2.09 soums).

