Azerbaijani Ministry of Finance to put bonds up for sale

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 22

By Sara Israfilbayova – Trend:

The Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) will hold an auction on the placement of mid-term bonds of the Azerbaijani Finance Ministry for 20 million manats on August 27, Trend reports referring to BSE.

Some 200,000 securities, with par value of 100 manats each and a maturity of 1,092 days, will be placed at the auction. The interest rate will be 9 percent per annum.

The maturity of the bonds is August 23, 2022.

During the auction, non-competitive bids may take up to 20 percent of the bond issue.

Azerbaijan’s PASHA Capital investment company will be the issue underwriter.

($1=1.7 AZN on Aug. 22)

