Central Bank of Uzbekistan publishes new exchange rates

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug 26

By Fakhri Vakilov-Trend:

Recently, there has been a drop in the dollar against the sum in Uzbekistan, while the European currency rate is more mixed, Trend reports with reference to the Central Bank of Uzbekistan.

Starting from August 27, one dollar in the country will cost 9,373.93 soums (-10.07), and one euro – 10,446.31 (+52.59).

The Russian ruble fell slightly and amounted to 1,321.61 soums (-9.47).

Earlier Trend reported that Central Bank of Uzbekistan no longer sets prices for the sale and purchase of foreign currency.

Prices for the purchase and sale of currency are now formed on the market independently.

Furthermore, from August 20, commercial banks began selling foreign currency in cash through exchange offices.

---

Follow author on Twitter:@vakilovfaxri

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news