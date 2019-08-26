Central Bank of Uzbekistan publishes new exchange rates

26 August 2019 11:37 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug 26

By Fakhri Vakilov-Trend:

Recently, there has been a drop in the dollar against the sum in Uzbekistan, while the European currency rate is more mixed, Trend reports with reference to the Central Bank of Uzbekistan.

Starting from August 27, one dollar in the country will cost 9,373.93 soums (-10.07), and one euro – 10,446.31 (+52.59).

The Russian ruble fell slightly and amounted to 1,321.61 soums (-9.47).

Earlier Trend reported that Central Bank of Uzbekistan no longer sets prices for the sale and purchase of foreign currency.

Prices for the purchase and sale of currency are now formed on the market independently.

Furthermore, from August 20, commercial banks began selling foreign currency in cash through exchange offices.

---

Follow author on Twitter:@vakilovfaxri

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Uzbek tourism services export amounts to almost $600 M
Tourism 10:19
Chinese Changan plans to introduce electric vehicle car to Uzbekistan (Exclusive)
Economy 24 August 15:25
Uzbek-Korean JV buys injection molding machines via tender
Tenders 24 August 15:00
Chinese Changan plans to establish KD factory in Uzbekistan (Exclusive)
Economy 24 August 14:08
Uzbek State Unitary Enterprise buys spare parts via tender
Tenders 24 August 12:13
Uzbek Neftegazinvest extends tender for purchase of electrical appliances
Tenders 24 August 12:07
Latest
Azerbaijan’s plan to develop non-oil sector to offer new possibilities for Austrian companies: ministry (Exclusive)
Economy 11:54
Iran's steel products exports decline due to low prices
Business 11:47
Nearly 100 companies move to Netherlands ahead of Brexit - Dutch agency
Europe 11:47
Tender for reconstruction, beautification work at customs post opens in Turkmenistan
Tenders 11:34
First VP Mehriban Aliyeva introduced new dimension to French-Azerbaijani relations: ambassador
Politics 11:33
What’s situation on Iran’s shared fields?
Business 11:31
Kazakhstan Railways to purchase electrical equipment via tender
Tenders 11:31
Iran exports energy equipment worth $500B and power engineering services worth $2B
Business 11:31
Afghanistan buys oil&gas products in Turkmenistan
Oil&Gas 11:31