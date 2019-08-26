CBA: Requirements of commissions by some Azerbaijani banks for operations with 500 EUR not violating law

26 August 2019 15:49 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
International Day of Azerbaijani Mugham marked on August 26
Society 16:30
Mexico increases beer export to Azerbaijan
Economy 16:18
Turkey eyes to increase trade with Azerbaijan
Turkey 15:21
Assets of Turkish banks in foreign currency grow by over 27%
Finance 15:09
Azerbaijani technopark launches production of new type of polyurethane sandwich panels
Economy 14:55
Azerbaijan carries out repair and restoration works at Shamkir Hydroelectric Power Station
Economy 14:46
Latest
Macron plays down Trump absence at G7 climate talks
Other News 16:38
President of Turkmenistan begins state visit to Singapore
Turkmenistan 16:34
Genscape will become part of Wood Mackenzie
Oil&Gas 16:32
International Day of Azerbaijani Mugham marked on August 26
Society 16:30
Share price of two Georgian companies rises on London Stock Exchange
Economy 16:23
Mexico increases beer export to Azerbaijan
Economy 16:18
Investment projects for import substitution to be implemented in Kazakhstan
Economy 16:15
G7 leaders near deal to provide $20 million to tackle Amazon fires
Other News 15:57
European Commission to allocate 60M euros to Uzbekistan for 4 projects (Exclusive)
Economy 15:56