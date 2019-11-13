Azerbaijan to create trading house in China

13 November 2019 17:40 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 13

By Eldar Janashvili – Trend:

During the 2nd China International Import Expo (CIIE), Azerbaijan has agreed to establish a trading house in China, Trend reports on Nov. 13.

An agreement on cooperation on the establishment of the Azerbaijani trading house in Weinan city of Shaanxi province was signed by Azerbaijani trade mission in China, on the one side, and Weinan Economic and Technological Development Zone and China’s Xian Camel Guest e-Commerce Co. Ltd, on the other side.

During the exhibition, Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Foundation signed a memorandum of understanding with Trade Development Bureau under the Chinese Ministry of Commerce and the Shanghai Foreign Investment Development Board.

Products of 26 Azerbaijani companies were showcased at CIIE 2019 through the support of Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Foundation under the Ministry of Economy.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @eldarjanashvili

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Simplifying terms for acquiring new cars proposed in Azerbaijan
Society 18:09
Azerbaijan’s diesel genset market is projected to grow
Oil&Gas 17:42
Georgia possesses great potential for attracting tourists from China
Tourism 17:34
Minister: Payments to Azerbaijani population to be about 5B manat in 2020
Economy 17:28
Growth dynamics in agricultural sector observed in Azerbaijan since early 2019
Business 17:21
OPEC: A U.S.-China trade deal would help lift 'dark cloud' over oil
Oil&Gas 16:53
Latest
Simplifying terms for acquiring new cars proposed in Azerbaijan
Society 18:09
LUKOIL Uzbekistan buys chiller via tender
Tenders 18:05
Cargo, passenger turnover increases in Kazakhstan
Business 17:57
Azerbaijan’s diesel genset market is projected to grow
Oil&Gas 17:42
Iran's steel exports up by 8%
Business 17:40
Georgia possesses great potential for attracting tourists from China
Tourism 17:34
ERIELL company achieves twofold increase in daily gas production at two wells in Uzbekistan
Oil&Gas 17:34
Investments in Kazakhstan's economy reach nearly $25B
Business 17:33
ADB may issue $500 M loan to Uzbekistan by year’s end
Business 17:29