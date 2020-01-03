Deposits of legal entities in Azerbaijan up

3 January 2020 13:10 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Azerbaijan sees growth in regional bank deposits
Finance 12:03
Summary of Azerbaijan's banking sector for 2019
Finance 2 January 15:04
Azerbaijan's inflation status for 2019
Finance 2 January 14:17
Work with problem loans in 2019 summarized in Azerbaijan
Finance 2 January 13:22
Payment card turnover up in Azerbaijan
Finance 2 January 12:00
Azerbaijan’s strategic foreign currency reserves grow
Finance 2 January 09:14
Latest
Uzbekistan's Neftegazinvest opens tender to buy gasoline
Tenders 13:40
Azerbaijan’s achievement related to changing EU's energy map
Politics 13:38
2019 Summary of Azerbaijan’s export, production of wine
Business 13:15
Most visited websites of Azerbaijani government agencies made public
Society 13:12
Prices for education services in Uzbekistan rise in 2019
Business 12:53
First agreement inked for commercial use of EastMed pipeline
Oil&Gas 12:21
Prices for non-food products in Uzbekistan up in 2019
Business 12:18
Navoiazot puts up new product at Uzbek Commodity Exchange
Finance 12:04
Azerbaijan sees growth in regional bank deposits
Finance 12:03