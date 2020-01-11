Azerbaijani Finance Ministry to put bonds up for sale

11 January 2020 09:38 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 11

By Eldar Janashvili - Trend:

Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) will hold an auction on the placement of mid-term manat bonds of the Azerbaijani Finance Ministry worth 15 million manat ($8.8 million) on Jan. 14, 2019, Trend reports referring to BSE.

Securities, with par value of 100 manat ($58.8) each and a maturity of 728 days, will be placed at the auction.

The interest payment dates for the bonds are July 14, 2020, Jan. 12, 2021, July 13, 2021 and Jan. 11, 2022.

Azerbaijan's PASHA Capital Investment Company will be the issue underwriter.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on Jan. 11)

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @eldarjanashvili

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Biggest value of transactions at Baku Stock Exchange accounts for one company
Finance 9 January 20:53
Baku Stock Exchange announces number of transactions
Finance 9 January 18:49
Baku Stock Exchange approves draft budget
Finance 9 January 17:05
Number of transactions on corporate securities increases in Azerbaijan
Finance 9 January 16:47
Azerbaijan's Central Bank to put up short-term notes for sale
Finance 29 December 2019 20:29
Demand at deposit auction of Azerbaijan's Central Bank exceeds supply
Business 25 December 2019 16:29
Latest
Azerbaijan to sum up results of municipal elections held on Dec. 23
Politics 10:36
Kazakh oil company announces tender for overhaul of pumps
Tenders 10:30
Azerbaijan’s poultry manufacturer boost production
Business 10:24
Rouhani enraged over Iran shooting down Ukrainian plane
Iran 10:22
Rules for issuing electronic money approved in Uzbekistan
Finance 10:22
Mercedes-Benz to build smart brand cars with Geely in China's Xi'an
Europe 10:01
CPC-Kazakhstan, CPC-Russia extend tender to buy equipment, spare parts
Tenders 09:52
Central Bank of Azerbaijan to hold deposit auction
Finance 09:45
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 21 times on Jan. 10-11
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:39