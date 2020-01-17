Central Bank of Iran finds better methods for foreign currency supply

17 January 2020 09:42 (UTC+04:00)

TEHRAN, Iran, Jan.17

Trend:

Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has found better methods to supply foreign currency and arrange oil sale, so people should not worry over economic situation, said the CBI Governor.

"Iran's oil has been sold and the revenues will be received, the foreign currency rate has dropped since Wednesday night, I am sure the drop will continue," said Abdolnaser Hemmati, Trend reports citing IRNA.

"The Central Bank of Iran is the first front against the US sanctions' pressure; meanwhile, money and foreign currency are circulating and continue to revive the country's economy," the CBI governor said.

"From the start of re-impose of the US sanctions in 2018 until now, $36 billion of foreign currency revenues from exports have returned to the country via foreign exchange offices in banks or private sector," Hemmati added.

"Despite some predictions, CBI managed to prevent any intense shake in foreign currency. In past one and half year, the serious attempts to control national currency were successful," he said. "The foreign currency reserves are good and the country's bank notes reserve is in a fantastic situation, which is unprecedented compared to the past decade."

The official added that foreign currency offices should avoid excessive sale of the currency at low rate since it would risk their assets. Hemmati also noted that the integrated foreign currency market will start operating on designated time.

