Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market

18 January 2020 10:31 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 18

By Nargiz Ismayilova - Trend:

Last week, the price of one ounce of gold decreased by over 21.8 manat ($12.8) or 0.8 percent in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2,637 manat ($1,551).

Change in price of one ounce of gold

Jan. 6

-

Jan. 13

2,644.7920

Jan. 7

2,650.7675

Jan. 14

2,616.2745

Jan. 8

2,708.6695

Jan. 15

2,638.6465

Jan. 9

2,649.3650

Jan. 16

2,644.8175

Jan. 10

2,630.2570

Jan. 17

2,645.0810

Average weekly

2,659.7648

Average weekly

2,637.9223

Last week, the price of one ounce of silver decreased by 0.3865 manat ($0.22) or 1.2 percent in Azerbaijan.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 30.4 manat ($17.8).

Change in price of one ounce of silver

Jan. 6

-

Jan. 13

30.6557

Jan. 7

30.6794

Jan. 14

30.2419

Jan. 8

31.5588

Jan. 15

30.3960

Jan. 9

30.7656

Jan. 16

30.4892

Jan. 10

30.3977

Jan. 17

30.6430

Average weekly

30.8503

Average weekly

30.4852

Last week, the price of one ounce of platinum increased by over 45.9 manat ($3.4) or 2.7 percent in Azerbaijan.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,687 manat ($0.99).

Change in price of one ounce of platinum

Jan. 6

-

Jan. 13

1,657.0750

Jan. 7

1,645.8550

Jan. 14

1,647.2150

Jan. 8

1,654.7375

Jan. 15

1,684.3855

Jan. 9

1,626.1350

Jan. 16

1,732.1725

Jan. 10

1,640.9250

Jan. 17

1,718.6150

Average weekly

1,641.9131

Average weekly

1,687.8926

Last week, the price of one ounce of palladium increased by 220.3 manat ($129.5) or 5.9 percent in Azerbaijan.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium stood at 3,758 manat ($2,210).

Change in price of one ounce of palladium

Jan. 6

-

Jan. 13

3,599.8350

Jan. 7

3,440.3325

Jan. 14

3,618.0505

Jan. 8

3,501.9150

Jan. 15

3,733.0300

Jan. 9

3,635.8495

Jan. 16

3,872.7275

Jan. 10

3,576.5450

Jan. 17

3,971.2170

Average weekly

3,538.6605

Average weekly

3,758.9720

