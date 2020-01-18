Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 18

By Nargiz Ismayilova - Trend:

Last week, the price of one ounce of gold decreased by over 21.8 manat ($12.8) or 0.8 percent in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2,637 manat ($1,551).

Change in price of one ounce of gold Jan. 6 - Jan. 13 2,644.7920 Jan. 7 2,650.7675 Jan. 14 2,616.2745 Jan. 8 2,708.6695 Jan. 15 2,638.6465 Jan. 9 2,649.3650 Jan. 16 2,644.8175 Jan. 10 2,630.2570 Jan. 17 2,645.0810 Average weekly 2,659.7648 Average weekly 2,637.9223

Last week, the price of one ounce of silver decreased by 0.3865 manat ($0.22) or 1.2 percent in Azerbaijan.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 30.4 manat ($17.8).

Change in price of one ounce of silver Jan. 6 - Jan. 13 30.6557 Jan. 7 30.6794 Jan. 14 30.2419 Jan. 8 31.5588 Jan. 15 30.3960 Jan. 9 30.7656 Jan. 16 30.4892 Jan. 10 30.3977 Jan. 17 30.6430 Average weekly 30.8503 Average weekly 30.4852

Last week, the price of one ounce of platinum increased by over 45.9 manat ($3.4) or 2.7 percent in Azerbaijan.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,687 manat ($0.99).

Change in price of one ounce of platinum Jan. 6 - Jan. 13 1,657.0750 Jan. 7 1,645.8550 Jan. 14 1,647.2150 Jan. 8 1,654.7375 Jan. 15 1,684.3855 Jan. 9 1,626.1350 Jan. 16 1,732.1725 Jan. 10 1,640.9250 Jan. 17 1,718.6150 Average weekly 1,641.9131 Average weekly 1,687.8926

Last week, the price of one ounce of palladium increased by 220.3 manat ($129.5) or 5.9 percent in Azerbaijan.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium stood at 3,758 manat ($2,210).

Change in price of one ounce of palladium Jan. 6 - Jan. 13 3,599.8350 Jan. 7 3,440.3325 Jan. 14 3,618.0505 Jan. 8 3,501.9150 Jan. 15 3,733.0300 Jan. 9 3,635.8495 Jan. 16 3,872.7275 Jan. 10 3,576.5450 Jan. 17 3,971.2170 Average weekly 3,538.6605 Average weekly 3,758.9720

