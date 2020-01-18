Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 18
By Nargiz Ismayilova - Trend:
Last week, the price of one ounce of gold decreased by over 21.8 manat ($12.8) or 0.8 percent in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2,637 manat ($1,551).
|
Change in price of one ounce of gold
|
Jan. 6
|
-
|
Jan. 13
|
2,644.7920
|
Jan. 7
|
2,650.7675
|
Jan. 14
|
2,616.2745
|
Jan. 8
|
2,708.6695
|
Jan. 15
|
2,638.6465
|
Jan. 9
|
2,649.3650
|
Jan. 16
|
2,644.8175
|
Jan. 10
|
2,630.2570
|
Jan. 17
|
2,645.0810
|
Average weekly
|
2,659.7648
|
Average weekly
|
2,637.9223
Last week, the price of one ounce of silver decreased by 0.3865 manat ($0.22) or 1.2 percent in Azerbaijan.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 30.4 manat ($17.8).
|
Change in price of one ounce of silver
|
Jan. 6
|
-
|
Jan. 13
|
30.6557
|
Jan. 7
|
30.6794
|
Jan. 14
|
30.2419
|
Jan. 8
|
31.5588
|
Jan. 15
|
30.3960
|
Jan. 9
|
30.7656
|
Jan. 16
|
30.4892
|
Jan. 10
|
30.3977
|
Jan. 17
|
30.6430
|
Average weekly
|
30.8503
|
Average weekly
|
30.4852
Last week, the price of one ounce of platinum increased by over 45.9 manat ($3.4) or 2.7 percent in Azerbaijan.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,687 manat ($0.99).
|
Change in price of one ounce of platinum
|
Jan. 6
|
-
|
Jan. 13
|
1,657.0750
|
Jan. 7
|
1,645.8550
|
Jan. 14
|
1,647.2150
|
Jan. 8
|
1,654.7375
|
Jan. 15
|
1,684.3855
|
Jan. 9
|
1,626.1350
|
Jan. 16
|
1,732.1725
|
Jan. 10
|
1,640.9250
|
Jan. 17
|
1,718.6150
|
Average weekly
|
1,641.9131
|
Average weekly
|
1,687.8926
Last week, the price of one ounce of palladium increased by 220.3 manat ($129.5) or 5.9 percent in Azerbaijan.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium stood at 3,758 manat ($2,210).
|
Change in price of one ounce of palladium
|
Jan. 6
|
-
|
Jan. 13
|
3,599.8350
|
Jan. 7
|
3,440.3325
|
Jan. 14
|
3,618.0505
|
Jan. 8
|
3,501.9150
|
Jan. 15
|
3,733.0300
|
Jan. 9
|
3,635.8495
|
Jan. 16
|
3,872.7275
|
Jan. 10
|
3,576.5450
|
Jan. 17
|
3,971.2170
|
Average weekly
|
3,538.6605
|
Average weekly
|
3,758.9720
