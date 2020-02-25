JPMorgan Chase plans to unveil climate initiatives at investor day

Finance 25 February 2020 03:57 (UTC+04:00)
JPMorgan Chase plans to unveil climate initiatives at investor day

JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) executives plan to announce new climate-change initiatives on Tuesday, including restrictions on financing coal mining and Arctic drilling, as well as a $200 billion target to provide financing for sustainable projects, Trend reports citing Reuters.

JPMorgan said on Monday that it would detail the initiatives at the bank's investor day. The bank has faced years of criticism from environmentalists for its relationships with fossil-fuel companies, scrutiny it has sought to avoid at events like its annual shareholder meeting, which are open to the public. (reut.rs/38lCdmj)

The bank’s changing approach at its 13th annual investor day, which is invitation-only, comes as other big U.S. banks have announced similar initiatives.

JPMorgan said it will facilitate $200 billion of transactions in 2020 that “support climate action” and advance the United Nations’ sustainable development goals.

Those transactions are expected to be a mix of loans, underwriting, advisory services and investments, and will include $50 billion of financing for green initiatives, which was earmarked to count toward a 2017 target.

The bank said it set the new target will allow it to do business with projects that address more than just climate change, such as initiatives aimed at improving social and economic development, like infrastructure, access to affordable housing and health care.

The bank said it will also stop providing financing for new oil and gas developments in the Arctic, and will expand restrictions on its financing of coal mining and coal-fired power.

The bank declined to comment on the amount of previous revenues gained from this type of lending.

Late last year, Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N) also swore off providing new loans for Arctic drilling or thermal coal mines.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Temporary import of goods won’t be subject to VAT in Georgia
Temporary import of goods won’t be subject to VAT in Georgia
IFC plans to step up its work in Georgia, says regional manager
IFC plans to step up its work in Georgia, says regional manager
TRACECA to deepen cooperation with Georgia
TRACECA to deepen cooperation with Georgia
Loading Bars
Latest
Greece's National Museum of Contemporary Art formally opens Europe 04:47
JPMorgan Chase plans to unveil climate initiatives at investor day Finance 03:57
Renault says reserves the right to seek damages depending on Ghosn probe Europe 03:12
Saudi Aramco launches largest shale gas development outside U.S. Arab World 02:30
Boeing nominates Qualcomm's Mollenkopf to its board Transport 01:55
France's Sanofi to carve out active drug ingredients business Business 24 February 23:54
Middle East drilling forecasts for 2020 Oil&Gas 24 February 22:56
Azerbaijan expected to raise drilling both onshore, offshore Oil&Gas 24 February 22:36
Schlumberger improving efficiency of oil & gas operations in Saudi Arabia Oil&Gas 24 February 22:18
Car drives into German carnival parade, around 30 injured: police Europe 24 February 22:00
Temporary import of goods won’t be subject to VAT in Georgia Business 24 February 21:50
TAP to provide Italy with security against other gas exporters: Rystad Energy Oil&Gas 24 February 21:42
IFC plans to step up its work in Georgia, says regional manager Business 24 February 21:35
Iran continues to export non-oil goods to Afghanistan Oil&Gas 24 February 21:28
VISA: Azerbaijan - one of financial markets most open to innovation Finance 24 February 21:28
Customs Administration: Iranian trucks not allowed to enter Turkey Iran 24 February 20:57
Iran's ministry reveals recent data on people infected with coronavirus in country Iran 24 February 20:51
Iranian National Committee on Combating Coronavirus to hold meeting Iran 24 February 20:45
Bilasuvar border checkpoint active on Iranian-Azerbaijani border Iran 24 February 20:20
MP: Around ten people die daily in Iran's Qom city due to coronavirus Iran 24 February 20:16
Another platform installed as part of 13th phase of Iran-Qatar joint gas field Oil&Gas 24 February 20:10
President Aliyev: Azerbaijan closely cooperates with Italy in implementation of one of largest infrastructure projects in Europe – Southern Gas Corridor Politics 24 February 19:58
President Aliyev: Technological renewal of Azerbaijan is our priority Politics 24 February 19:32
President Aliyev: Our main task is to diversify trade relations between Azerbaijan and Italy Politics 24 February 19:27
President Aliyev: Cooperation between Italy and Azerbaijan in field of military industry has begun Politics 24 February 19:25
President Aliyev: Italian companies should be in forefront in projects that are being implemented and will be implemented in Azerbaijan by state Politics 24 February 19:19
AzerGold CJSC greatly increases tax payments to Azerbaijani budget Economy 24 February 19:12
Kazakhstan holding procedures to supply gas to country's Akmola region Oil&Gas 24 February 19:11
Uzbekistan reveals its most water-consuming sector Finance 24 February 19:01
Kazakhstan aiming to establish new flights to Singapore Transport 24 February 18:48
TAP project is highly significant for Italy, for whole of EU: UK expert Oil&Gas 24 February 18:47
TRACECA to deepen cooperation with Georgia Transport 24 February 18:46
Value of Kazakhstan's co-op with WB over last 28 years revealed Business 24 February 18:45
Turkmenistan allocates large subsidies from state budget to entrepreneurs Business 24 February 18:43
Single online platform created for agro-entrepreneurs in Georgia Business 24 February 18:31
Azerbaijan improves system within compulsory liability insurance of vehicle owners Economy 24 February 18:31
Oil share drops in Kazakhstan's total export value Oil&Gas 24 February 18:26
Azerbaijan-Italy co-op getting stronger - political analyst Politics 24 February 18:23
Precious metals’ extraction in Azerbaijan grows Economy 24 February 18:21
Azerbaijan's TITAN GROUP talks sandwich panel exports in 2020 Business 24 February 18:13
Azerbaijan, Turkey to expand co-op in high tech ICT 24 February 18:06
Personnel appointments in Turkmen industry ministry Turkmenistan 24 February 18:02
Azerbaijani State Customs Committee talks application of eTIR procedure ICT 24 February 18:02
Sunflower sown area in Azerbaijan significantly grows Business 24 February 18:01
Deal activity down in US oil & gas industry Oil&Gas 24 February 17:43
Further development of insurance sector in Azerbaijan depends on Central Bank’s policy Economy 24 February 17:36
Turkmen bank introduces mobile e-wallet service ICT 24 February 17:29
Turkey suspends flights to Iran due to spread of coronavirus Turkey 24 February 17:17
People from Iran quarantined in Baku due to coronavirus suspicion Society 24 February 17:16
Georgia temporarily bans attracting additional labor from China Georgia 24 February 17:13
Energy storage can play role in balancing supply with demand on electric grid Oil&Gas 24 February 17:10
Kazakh-German oil extracting JV announces tender to buy pipes Tenders 24 February 17:08
Azerbaijan Insurers Association: Life insurance has great potential for development Economy 24 February 17:05
WHO Country Office in Azerbaijan denies rumors of coronavirus Society 24 February 16:55
"Ilham Aliyev’s visit to Italy to go down in history as another foreign policy success" Politics 24 February 16:41
Regions leading by investments into Kazakhstan's fixed capital revealed Business 24 February 16:37
Azerbaijan continues efforts for int'l community to recognize Khojaly tragedy as act of genocide Politics 24 February 16:36
Nar supports ADA University students excelled in IT (PHOTO) ICT 24 February 16:34
Canadian oil, gas company ready to co-op with Uzbekistan Oil&Gas 24 February 16:30
Turkish envoy in Azerbaijan talks measures taken on border amid coronavirus spread Society 24 February 16:27
Completion period of logistics center in Turkey’s Kars province revealed Turkey 24 February 16:26
Azerbaijan's AzerGold CJSC shows rapid increase in mining of non-ferrous metals Business 24 February 16:24
Vienna to host meeting of Joint Commission on Iranian nuclear deal Nuclear Program 24 February 16:17
Georgian company Telavi Wine Cellar adds new production line Business 24 February 15:58
Iran's Mahan Air carries 4 flights to China despite coronavirus warnings Iran 24 February 15:54
Turkey's export of cement to Iran drops Turkey 24 February 15:39
Uzbekistan increases gasoline production Oil&Gas 24 February 15:38
Azerbaijan's AzerGold CJSC to start operations at Chovdar ore field Business 24 February 15:36
China lifts import restriction on some pet food from U.S. Other News 24 February 15:17
Iraq announces first coronavirus case - health ministry Arab World 24 February 15:14
U.S. sees no material impact from virus on U.S.-China trade deal - for now US 24 February 15:14
Azerbaijan launches Business Incubation Center in Khachmaz district (PHOTO) Economy 24 February 15:14
EU-UK trade talks could start next week Europe 24 February 15:11
Hikmet Hajiyev: Azerbaijan proved that Armenia’s theses at Munich conference are false Politics 24 February 14:58
Message of press-service of Azerbaijan Airlines Economy 24 February 14:46
Construction work in Uzbekistan increases in January 2020 Construction 24 February 14:46
Production of manufacturing industry significantly increases in Uzbekistan Business 24 February 14:36
Iran discloses number of those infected with coronavirus Iran 24 February 14:32
FINCA Azerbaijan holds opening ceremony for two new branches (PHOTO) Economy 24 February 14:30
Turkey's steel export to Georgia slightly decreases Turkey 24 February 14:09
Afghanistan confirms first case of coronavirus from three suspected Other News 24 February 13:43
Trump says U.S. keen to boost defense equipment sales to India US 24 February 13:38
EU says not yet planning travel restrictions over virus Europe 24 February 13:37
Azerbaijan accelerates process of introducing multifunctional smart cards ICT 24 February 13:33
Azerbaijan increases agricultural production Business 24 February 13:30
Uzbekistan plans massive infrastructure construction in Tashkent Construction 24 February 13:29
Prospects of relations between Azerbaijani, Lithuanian customs services discussed Business 24 February 13:28
Azerbaijan's dried fruits company reveals export plans Economy 24 February 13:23
Kazakh-Turkish JV opens tender to purchase fuel Tenders 24 February 13:10
Kazakhs who left Diamond Princess returned to Kazakhstan amid coronavirus spread Kazakhstan 24 February 13:01
57 MPs of Iran's current parliaments retain their seats Politics 24 February 12:53
Statistics on Georgian outbound tourism revealed Tourism 24 February 12:47
Number of oil & gas wells drilled in Iran revealed Business 24 February 12:45
First toll highway to open in Azerbaijan Transport 24 February 12:40
Uzbek-Korean JV announces tender to buy bearings Tenders 24 February 12:39
Death toll, number of infected with coronavirus in Iran disclosed Iran 24 February 12:30
Malaysian companies plan to build pilot training center in Uzbekistan Business 24 February 12:27
Kazakhstan’s QAZAQ AIR to connect more country's cities Transport 24 February 12:19
Iran's trade to be affected by FATF measures Finance 24 February 12:17
Azerbaijani Armed Forces suppress sabotage attempt on Armenia-Azerbaijan border (PHOTO) Politics 24 February 12:07
All news