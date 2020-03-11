Kazakhstan's tenge drops against US dollar

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 11

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

Weighted average US dollar rate amounted to 394.41 tenge following the end of the morning trading session at Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE) on March 11, 2020, Trend reports with reference to KASE.

Compared to the data for March 10, Kazakhstan’s national currency dropped in prices against the dollar by 0.91 tenge ($0.0023).

The maximum exchange rate observed in exchange offices of Nur-Sultan and Almaty is 396.5 and 396.6 tenge respectively.

Official rate set by Kazakhstan’s National Bank for March 11, 2020 is 393.6 tenge per US dollar.

On the morning of March 9, 2020, Brent crude plunged 25 percent dropping to its lowest since February 2016 and recording biggest one-day percentage declines since Jan. 17, 1991.

Trading volumes in the front-month hit record highs in the previous session after a three-year pact between Saudi Arabia and Russia and other major oil producers to limit supply fell apart on March 6, 2020.

