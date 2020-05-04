Iranian currency rates for May 4

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 4

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on May 4, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 14 currencies have increased and 22 have decreased compared to May 2.

According to the CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 45,986 rials.

Currency Iranian rial May 4 Iranian rial on May 2 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 52,338 52,508 1 Swiss franc CHF 43,593 43,684 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,239 4,268 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,029 4,079 1 Danish krone DKK 6,164 6,183 1 Indian rupee INR 555 557 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 135,696 135,790 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 26,169 26,179 100 Japanese yens JPY 39,367 39,282 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,419 5,412 1 Omani rial OMR 109,233 109,232 1 Canadian dollar CAD 29,750 30,453 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 25,332 25,480 1 South African rand ZAR 2,225 2,233 1 Turkish lira TRY 5,978 5,989 1 Russian ruble RUB 559 558 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 3,538 3,529 1 Syrian pound SYP 82 82 1 Australian dollar AUD 26,856 26,965 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,704 111,702 1 Singapore dollar SGD 29,623 29,675 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,459 49,459 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,220 2,205 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 30 30 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 34,498 34,647 1 Libyan dinar LYD 29,679 29,586 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,948 5,947 100 Thai baths THB 129,117 131,088 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,687 9,775 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 34,223 34,289 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 46,986 46,584 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,912 9,747 1 Georgian lari GEL 13,126 13,101 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,789 2,820 1 Afghan afghani AFN 550 550 1 Belarus ruble BYN 17,328 17,425 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,758 24,708 100 Philippine pesos PHP 83,056 83,054 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,099 4,102 1 Venezuelan bolivar VEF 4,206 4,206 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,966 12,000

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 169,547 rials, and the price of $1 is 156,491 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 158,157 rials, and the price of $1 is 138,321 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 155,000-158,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 169,000-172,000 rials.