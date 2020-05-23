Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market (May 15-22)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 23
By Eldar Janashvili – Trend:
The price of one ounce of gold declined by 58.429 manat or $34.37 (2 percent) in Azerbaijan last week, Trend reports.
The average price of one ounce of gold amounted to 2,368.65 manat ($1,390), which is 0.18 percent more compared to the week before.
|
Change in price of one ounce of gold
|
May 11
|
-
|
May 18
|
2,993.097
|
May 12
|
2,891.284
|
May 19
|
2,950.452
|
May 13
|
2,894.879
|
May 20
|
2,970.3
|
May 14
|
2,911.131
|
May 21
|
2,962.063
|
May 15
|
2,942.641
|
May 22
|
2,934.668
|
Average weekly
|
2,909.9837
|
Average weekly
|
2,368.65
Last week, the price of one ounce of silver went down by 6.265 manat or $3.69 (2.2 percent).
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 29.1863 manat ($17.17), which is 10 percent more compared to the week before.
|
Change in price of one ounce of silver
|
May 11
|
-
|
May 18
|
29,1942
|
May 12
|
26.3693
|
May 19
|
29.0746
|
May 13
|
26.3367
|
May 20
|
29.7442
|
May 14
|
26.3357
|
May 21
|
29.3508
|
May 15
|
27.2595
|
May 22
|
28.5677
|
Average weekly
|
26.5357
|
Average weekly
|
29.1863
Last week, the price of one ounce of platinum grew by 34.145 manat or $20.09 (2.5 percent).
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,120.821 manat ($660), which is 0.14 percent less compared to the week before.
|
Change in price of one ounce of platinum
|
May 11
|
-
|
May 18
|
1,377.442
|
May 12
|
1,302.693
|
May 19
|
1,382.406
|
May 13
|
1,307.632
|
May 20
|
1,424.94
|
May 14
|
1,303.101
|
May 21
|
1,431.247
|
May 15
|
1,310.641
|
May 22
|
1,411.587
|
Average weekly
|
1,306.0167
|
Average weekly
|
1,120.821
Last week, the price of one ounce of palladium went up by 113.424 manat or $66.72 (3.4 percent).
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium amounted to 2,737.525 manat ($1,610), which is 0.13 percent less compared to the week before.
|
Change in price of one ounce of palladium
|
May 11
|
-
|
May 18
|
3,322,344
|
May 12
|
3,229.482
|
May 19
|
3,441.846
|
May 13
|
3,169.072
|
May 20
|
3,472.31
|
May 14
|
3,132.922
|
May 21
|
3,484.193
|
May 15
|
3,134.63
|
May 22
|
3,435.768
|
Average weekly
|
3,166.5265
|
Average weekly
|
2,737.525
(1 USD = 1.7 manat on May 23)