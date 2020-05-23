Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market (May 15-22)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 23

By Eldar Janashvili – Trend:

The price of one ounce of gold declined by 58.429 manat or $34.37 (2 percent) in Azerbaijan last week, Trend reports.

The average price of one ounce of gold amounted to 2,368.65 manat ($1,390), which is 0.18 percent more compared to the week before.

Change in price of one ounce of gold May 11 - May 18 2,993.097 May 12 2,891.284 May 19 2,950.452 May 13 2,894.879 May 20 2,970.3 May 14 2,911.131 May 21 2,962.063 May 15 2,942.641 May 22 2,934.668 Average weekly 2,909.9837 Average weekly 2,368.65

Last week, the price of one ounce of silver went down by 6.265 manat or $3.69 (2.2 percent).

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 29.1863 manat ($17.17), which is 10 percent more compared to the week before.

Change in price of one ounce of silver May 11 - May 18 29,1942 May 12 26.3693 May 19 29.0746 May 13 26.3367 May 20 29.7442 May 14 26.3357 May 21 29.3508 May 15 27.2595 May 22 28.5677 Average weekly 26.5357 Average weekly 29.1863

Last week, the price of one ounce of platinum grew by 34.145 manat or $20.09 (2.5 percent).

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,120.821 manat ($660), which is 0.14 percent less compared to the week before.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum May 11 - May 18 1,377.442 May 12 1,302.693 May 19 1,382.406 May 13 1,307.632 May 20 1,424.94 May 14 1,303.101 May 21 1,431.247 May 15 1,310.641 May 22 1,411.587 Average weekly 1,306.0167 Average weekly 1,120.821

Last week, the price of one ounce of palladium went up by 113.424 manat or $66.72 (3.4 percent).

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium amounted to 2,737.525 manat ($1,610), which is 0.13 percent less compared to the week before.

Change in price of one ounce of palladium May 11 - May 18 3,322,344 May 12 3,229.482 May 19 3,441.846 May 13 3,169.072 May 20 3,472.31 May 14 3,132.922 May 21 3,484.193 May 15 3,134.63 May 22 3,435.768 Average weekly 3,166.5265 Average weekly 2,737.525

(1 USD = 1.7 manat on May 23)