Turkmenistan takes part in UN-led discussion on financial problems caused by COVID-19

Turkmenistan participated in the UN-led discussion over financial problems caused by COVID-19, Trend reports with reference to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan.

The high-level event on financing for development in the era of COVID-19 and beyond held via a videoconference was organized by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres jointly with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness on May 28, 2020.

The event was attended by delegations of UN member states. The leaders of the International Monetary Fund, the World Bank, the Institute for International Finance, the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, special envoys of the UN and the African Union and others also attended the meeting.

The Turkmen side was represented by Minister of Finance and Economics of Turkmenistan Ezizgeldi Annamuhammedov.

The parties discussed specific financial development problems caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and support for the response to and recovery from this emergency.

During the discussion, high-rank officials from the UN member states expressed readiness to contribute to the implementation of measures to combat the global economic crisis and its consequences for the most vulnerable groups of the population during both COVID-19 pandemic and the following period.

The event looked at six urgent areas of action aimed at mobilizing the financing needed for the response and recovery, that include expanding liquidity across the global economy; addressing debt vulnerabilities; stemming illicit financial flows; increasing external finance for inclusive growth and job creation; and strategies for countries to recover better, achieve the Sustainable Development Goals, address climate change and restore the balance between the economy and nature, the UN report said.

Following the discussion, the parties agreed to take certain measures to address the financial issues related to COVID-19.

