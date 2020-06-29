Iranian currency rates for June 29

Iranian currency rates for June 29

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 29

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on June 29, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 24 currencies have increased and 11 have decreased compared to June 27.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 47,214 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial June 29

Iranian rial on June 27

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

51,936

51,828

1 Swiss franc

CHF

44,323

44,308

1 Swedish krona

SEK

4,516

4,501

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,340

4,331

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,335

6,323

1 Indian rupee

INR

556

556

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

136,355

136,412

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

25,078

25,075

100 Japanese yens

JPY

39,183

39,187

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,420

5,419

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,234

109,233

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

30,756

30,659

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

27,021

26,972

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,430

2,434

1 Turkish lira

TRY

6,127

6,127

1 Russian ruble

RUB

602

602

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

3,522

3,529

1 Syrian pound

SYP

82

82

1 Australian dollar

AUD

27,901

28,820

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

11,201

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,702

111,704

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

30,160

30,145

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

49,499

49,508

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

2,257

2,252

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

31

31

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

34,560

34,548

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

30,083

30,008

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

5,935

5,934

100 Thai baths

THB

135,879

135,961

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

9,800

9,791

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

34,978

34,893

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,239

1 euro

EUR

47,214

47,122

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

10,440

10,432

1 Georgian lari

GEL

13,740

13,748

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,946

2,928

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

546

545

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

17,539

17,573

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,721

24,721

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

84,256

84,018

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

4,081

4,075

1 Venezuelan bolivar

VEF

4,206

4,206

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

12,000

12,001

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 211,870 rials, and the price of $1 is 188,509 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 187,243 rials, and the price of $1 is 160,840 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 189,000-192,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 209,000-212,000 rials.

