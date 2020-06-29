Iranian currency rates for June 29

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 29

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on June 29, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 24 currencies have increased and 11 have decreased compared to June 27.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 47,214 rials.

Currency Iranian rial June 29 Iranian rial on June 27 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 51,936 51,828 1 Swiss franc CHF 44,323 44,308 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,516 4,501 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,340 4,331 1 Danish krone DKK 6,335 6,323 1 Indian rupee INR 556 556 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,355 136,412 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 25,078 25,075 100 Japanese yens JPY 39,183 39,187 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,420 5,419 1 Omani rial OMR 109,234 109,233 1 Canadian dollar CAD 30,756 30,659 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 27,021 26,972 1 South African rand ZAR 2,430 2,434 1 Turkish lira TRY 6,127 6,127 1 Russian ruble RUB 602 602 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 3,522 3,529 1 Syrian pound SYP 82 82 1 Australian dollar AUD 27,901 28,820 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,702 111,704 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,160 30,145 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,499 49,508 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,257 2,252 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 31 31 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 34,560 34,548 1 Libyan dinar LYD 30,083 30,008 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,935 5,934 100 Thai baths THB 135,879 135,961 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,800 9,791 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 34,978 34,893 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 47,214 47,122 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 10,440 10,432 1 Georgian lari GEL 13,740 13,748 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,946 2,928 1 Afghan afghani AFN 546 545 1 Belarus ruble BYN 17,539 17,573 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,721 24,721 100 Philippine pesos PHP 84,256 84,018 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,081 4,075 1 Venezuelan bolivar VEF 4,206 4,206 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,000 12,001

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 211,870 rials, and the price of $1 is 188,509 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 187,243 rials, and the price of $1 is 160,840 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 189,000-192,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 209,000-212,000 rials.