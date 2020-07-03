Merkel and von der Leyen push for coronavirus recovery fund, calling for EU solidarity

Finance 3 July 2020 05:36 (UTC+04:00)
Merkel and von der Leyen push for coronavirus recovery fund, calling for EU solidarity

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen on Thursday pushed for an agreement on the multi-billion-euro recovery fund to cope with the economic difficulties caused by the coronavirus pandemic, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

A large part of the fund, deemed vital for Europe's economic stability, would be in grants for European Union (EU) member states, hence sparking controversy which is feared to lead to lengthy negotiations.

URGENT SCHEME

In a joint press conference after talking via video link with von der Leyen, Merkel said everyone is now clear there are plenty of difficulties concerning the economic package and she hoped that an agreement could be reached in July as she "sees no alternative to an agreement during this summer."

The 750-billion-euro (over 840 billion U.S. dollars) rescue package proposed by the European Commission has prompted divisions among EU governments as the Netherlands, Austria, Sweden and Denmark -- the so-called Frugal Four -- insist the recovery fund can only be based on loans that need to be paid back later.

Merkel reiterated the urgency for a scheme, warning that Europe is facing a difficult time and the impact of the pandemic on the economy has not yet faded.

"We see every day that the virus is not gone," said Merkel, adding that the world is watching what Europe can achieve here.

According to the German chancellor, the answer to the unprecedented crisis needed to be "massive and really have an effect." She said intensive talks are already under way. "We will work hard, and we will show resolve," Merkel noted.

GERMANY STEERS

Von der Leyen echoed Merkel's words, saying the next six months would be crucial as the region is now faced with a severe economic downturn.

"So it's a huge time pressure, but it is the crisis that sets the pace. Every day we lose, we will be seeing people losing their jobs, companies going bust, the weakening of our economies. So every single day counts," said von der Leyen.

The recovery fund has to be approved by the European Parliament and then ratified by members states' national parliaments.

Von der Leyen added that the "gigantic task" to forge an agreement needs member states to look beyond their interests and a good steer of Germany's EU presidency, which began on July 1.

Merkel's talk with von der Leyen was already interpreted as the second vital step to rally support for the money to cushion the economic pains caused by COVID-19.

On Monday, Merkel met with French President Emmanuel Macron and announced together their backing for a "strong and efficient" recovery fund.

"If Germany and France agree with each other, other EU nations might not all agree. If Germany and France disagree with each other, it's a big impact on the EU solidarity," Merkel noted.

Germany and France proposed in May a smaller fund to the tune of 500 billion euros in grants for the hard-hit countries in EU.

A LOT TO BE DONE

According to the German Press Agency (dpa), an EU summit on July 17 is set to decide on the recovery fund.

Merkel will be working closely with European Council President Charles Michel to broker a deal as discussions intensify ahead of the summit, dpa reported.

Sources said that besides the opposition from the Frugal Four, there are still plenty of details to be discussed and a main issue is how the funds would be shared among the member states.

Some insist allocating the money based on the unemployment rate at pre-pandemic period while others recommend taking into account the economic situation during the pandemic.

European Parliament President David Sassoli had earlier called the recovery fund proposal "ambitious", but added: "it only scratches the surface of what needs to be done."

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Azerbaijan extending special quarantine regime (UPDATE)
Azerbaijan extending special quarantine regime (UPDATE)
Azerbaijani president makes phone call to Russian president
Azerbaijani president makes phone call to Russian president
Azerbaijani, Afghan, Turkmen presidents meet through videoconferencing (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani, Afghan, Turkmen presidents meet through videoconferencing (PHOTO)
Loading Bars
Latest
Dhabeji SEZ under CPEC to open new vistas of prosperity for Pakistan Economy 06:49
UN chief appoints Cristina Duarte of Cape Verde as his special adviser on Africa World 06:05
Merkel and von der Leyen push for coronavirus recovery fund, calling for EU solidarity Finance 05:36
Venezuela, EU agree to promote diplomatic contact at highest level Other News 04:48
Omani health minister calls for tightening anti-coronavirus measures Arab World 03:55
174 illegal immigrants rescued off western Libyan coast: IOM Other News 03:08
UN chief saddened by enormous loss of life in Myanmar landslide World 02:13
State Department warns top U.S. firms over supply chain risks linked to China's Xinjiang US 01:25
Feature: Kenyan cybercafes boom as COVID-19 increases digitization of services Business 00:36
Alibaba Cloud announces business expansion in Southeast Asia ICT 2 July 23:49
Egypt receives 313 tourists from Switzerland, Belarus amid flight resumption Tourism 2 July 22:55
McDonald's to pause U.S. reopening of dine-in services by 21 days Business 2 July 21:35
Iran to inaugurate more dams, water treatment plants Business 2 July 20:30
Azerbaijan extending special quarantine regime Society 2 July 19:58
Azerbaijan increases import of Indian products Business 2 July 19:46
Azerbaijani Agriculture Ministry discloses volume of harvested cereal crops Business 2 July 19:35
Bulgaria, Greece to ensure clear distribution of tax profits from IGB Oil&Gas 2 July 19:28
BP, Enagas to promote projects to reduce emissions Oil&Gas 2 July 19:18
Azerbaijan to start exporting hazelnuts to Egypt, Pakistan, Italy Business 2 July 19:16
Azerbaijan’s Az-Granata to greatly increase revenues from export of pomegranate juices, wine Business 2 July 19:15
Turkmenistan can increase export to Russia’s Astrakhan Business 2 July 19:08
Revenues of Southern Gas Corridor CJSC rise Oil&Gas 2 July 19:07
Georgia's Namakhvani HPP receives building permit Oil&Gas 2 July 19:02
Export of Azerbaijani products to Australia edges up Business 2 July 18:58
DAIR Hotels & Restaurants Association talks prospects for gastronomic tourism in Azerbaijan Tourism 2 July 18:48
Azerbaijan confirms 572 new COVID-19 cases Society 2 July 18:44
Georgia's National Bank carries foreign exchange intervention to stabilize lari Finance 2 July 18:38
Public services digitalization leads to indirect economic effects in Kazakhstan ICT 2 July 18:36
Southern Gas Corridor CJSC’s assets up Oil&Gas 2 July 18:35
Data on cargo transshipment from Kazakhstan via ports of Turkey announced Turkey 2 July 18:29
Turkmenistan’s Demiryollary to buy materials for track superstructure via tender Tenders 2 July 18:25
Georgia makes changes in preferential agro-credit system for food industry Business 2 July 18:22
Azerbaijani gymnasts congratulate policemen on professional holiday (VIDEO) Society 2 July 18:21
New opportunities from UNEC for those who want to study Design (PHOTO) Society 2 July 18:17
Demand for notes of Azerbaijan's Central Bank surpasses supply Finance 2 July 18:08
Turkey discloses volume of cargo transshipment through Antalya port Turkey 2 July 18:07
Azerbaijani Agriculture Ministry talks issuing subsidies to farmers Business 2 July 18:01
Georgia expands agriculture support programs Business 2 July 18:01
Turkmenbashi Complex of Oil Refineries opens tender for feasibility study preparation Tenders 2 July 18:00
Azerbaijani banks' demand at CBA's foreign exchange auction rises Finance 2 July 17:56
EBRD reveals total investments volume in Turkmenistan Finance 2 July 17:45
Payment card turnover increases in Azerbaijan Finance 2 July 17:45
U.S. trade deficit widens as exports fall to lowest level since 2009 US 2 July 17:41
Azerbaijan sees growth in volume of deposits Finance 2 July 17:40
Kazakh president makes amendments to laws on ensuring internet accessibility ICT 2 July 17:38
Ryanair resumes flights from Greece after four-month grounding Europe 2 July 17:37
Georgia decreases live chickens export to Azerbaijan Business 2 July 17:29
Bank lending on rise in Azerbaijan’s capital and districts Finance 2 July 17:28
Azerbaijan working on optimizing usage of excess energy Oil&Gas 2 July 17:26
Japan significantly raises import of Kazakh-made goods Business 2 July 17:07
Get 4G MiFi device and 3 months of 10 GB internet for just 119 AZN from Azercell! Society 2 July 17:06
Kazakhstan, Turkey to cooperate in SMEs development Business 2 July 17:00
Turkey's trade turnover with France shrinks Turkey 2 July 17:00
Geological exploration in Kazakhstan to be held over next 4-5 years Business 2 July 16:54
Georgian ambassador: Southern Gas Corridor to bring additional investments Oil&Gas 2 July 16:53
Amount of mortgage loans issued by Azerbaijani banks drops Finance 2 July 16:51
UK says significant differences remain on Brexit free trade deal Europe 2 July 16:51
Turkey not ruling out leaving Istanbul Convention Turkey 2 July 16:44
Iran reveals housing units built within Mehr Housing Project Business 2 July 16:39
Georgia, Azerbaijan to hold another business forum - ambassador Business 2 July 16:35
Italy's Prada sales in Asia up double-digit, trend will continue - CEO Europe 2 July 16:32
Uzbekistan's Uzbekneftegaz overhauls natural gas well in Karakalpakstan Oil&Gas 2 July 16:30
Several airlines to carry out charter flights to bring Georgian citizens home Transport 2 July 16:29
Uzbekistan may implement joint projects with Spanish Inditex company Business 2 July 16:29
Volume of cargo transshipment from Portugal via Turkish ports revealed Turkey 2 July 16:26
Uzbekistan's COVID-19 cases nearing 9,000 Uzbekistan 2 July 16:22
Real estate expert talks car prices in Azerbaijan following fuel price rise Commentary 2 July 16:21
Kazakh-Turkish JV opens tender to buy wells piping spare parts Tenders 2 July 16:20
Tesla beats vehicle delivery estimates for second quarter US 2 July 16:19
Singapore's companies mostly operate in Kazakhstan's trade sector Business 2 July 16:12
Uzbekistan launches paper production facility Business 2 July 16:10
Tender on building overhaul opens in Azerbaijan's Gabala Tenders 2 July 16:06
Entrepreneurs in Azerbaijan to receive loans under state guarantees Finance 2 July 16:00
EBRD to provide new loan for Turkmenistan's construction sector Finance 2 July 15:54
Turkey's five-month cargo transportation to Ukraine almost doubles Turkey 2 July 15:51
Azerbaijan's Entrepreneurship Development Fund reveals amount of issued loans Finance 2 July 15:40
Azerbaijan’s energy minister: It is important to continue expanding OPEC+ format Oil&Gas 2 July 15:38
Ambassador talks cooperation between Azerbaijan, Georgia to increase transit potential Transport 2 July 15:32
American Airlines warns of 25% drop in international capacity in 2021 summer US 2 July 15:31
Azerbaijan marks growth in number of debit cards Finance 2 July 15:29
Loan term extended for entrepreneurs in several spheres of Azerbaijani agricultural sector Finance 2 July 15:26
Geostat: Bulgaria ranks third among largest importers of Georgian products Business 2 July 15:13
Chemical fertilizer production plants in Iran's Bushehr province resume operations Oil&Gas 2 July 15:08
Azerbaijan reveals data on lending to economy Finance 2 July 15:08
Azerbaijani president makes phone call to Russian president Politics 2 July 15:07
Turkish BOTAS announces volume of oil shipment from Ceyhan terminal Oil&Gas 2 July 15:05
Uzbekistan, US may establish joint investment fund Finance 2 July 15:01
Liberty Steel Hartlepool updates on work at Umid field Oil&Gas 2 July 15:00
IRENA to partake in Azerbaijan's bioenergy mapping Oil&Gas 2 July 14:54
Banks of Uzbekistan to sell gold bullions Business 2 July 14:47
Iran's AEO spokesman talks Natanz nuclear facility damage following accident Nuclear Program 2 July 14:35
Ambassador: SOCAR actively participates in gas supplies for Georgia's new projects Oil&Gas 2 July 14:32
Amount of problem loans down in Azerbaijan Finance 2 July 14:13
Uzbekneftegaz increases gas production in Uzbekistan's Karakalpakstan Oil&Gas 2 July 14:10
Iran reveals its COVID-19 data for July 2 Society 2 July 14:08
Turkmenistan working with USAID to find best solutions agricultural pests Business 2 July 14:07
Uzbekistan to take measures to further improve agricultural management system Business 2 July 14:06
Kazakhstan's renewable energy to benefit from long-term power system dev't scenarios Oil&Gas 2 July 14:03
Uzbekistan intends to issue Eurobonds in national currency Finance 2 July 13:59
Azerbaijani, Afghan, Turkmen presidents meet through videoconferencing (PHOTO) Politics 2 July 13:51
All news