Finance 18 August 2020 10:22 (UTC+04:00)
Iranian currency rates for August 18

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 18

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on August 18, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 21 currencies have increased and 16 have decreased compared to August 17.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 49,943 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial on August 18

Iranian rial on August 17

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

55,142

55,022

1 Swiss franc

CHF

46,397

46,195

1 Swedish krona

SEK

4,844

4,842

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,756

4,734

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,607

6,687

1 Indian rupee

INR

562

561

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

137,342

137,384

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

24,926

24,983

100 Japanese yens

JPY

39,763

39,422

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,420

5,420

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,232

109,233

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

31,837

31,696

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

27,481

27,478

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,399

2,419

1 Turkish lira

TRY

5,681

5,700

1 Russian ruble

RUB

571

576

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

3,530

3,509

1 Syrian pound

SYP

83

83

1 Australian dollar

AUD

30,311

30,194

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

11,201

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,702

111,703

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

30,728

30,662

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

49,505

49,470

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

2,293

2,294

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

31

31

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

34,954

34,895

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

30,639

30,640

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

6,059

6,050

100 Thai baths

THB

134,612

134,903

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

10,029

10,035

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

35,446

35,463

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,239

1 euro

EUR

49,943

49,796

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

10,023

10,011

1 Georgian lari

GEL

13,704

13,668

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,825

2,839

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

547

544

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

17,016

17,074

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,721

24,721

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

86,398

86,273

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

4,083

4,042

1 Venezuelan bolivar

VEF

4,206

4,206

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

12,000

12,001

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 263,601 rials, and the price of $1 is 224,540 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 232,199 rials, and the price of $1 is 187,343 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 223,000-226,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 262,000-265,000 rials.

Tags:
