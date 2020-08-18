Iranian currency rates for August 18

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 18

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on August 18, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 21 currencies have increased and 16 have decreased compared to August 17.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 49,943 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on August 18 Iranian rial on August 17 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 55,142 55,022 1 Swiss franc CHF 46,397 46,195 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,844 4,842 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,756 4,734 1 Danish krone DKK 6,607 6,687 1 Indian rupee INR 562 561 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 137,342 137,384 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 24,926 24,983 100 Japanese yens JPY 39,763 39,422 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,420 5,420 1 Omani rial OMR 109,232 109,233 1 Canadian dollar CAD 31,837 31,696 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 27,481 27,478 1 South African rand ZAR 2,399 2,419 1 Turkish lira TRY 5,681 5,700 1 Russian ruble RUB 571 576 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 3,530 3,509 1 Syrian pound SYP 83 83 1 Australian dollar AUD 30,311 30,194 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,702 111,703 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,728 30,662 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,505 49,470 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,293 2,294 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 31 31 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 34,954 34,895 1 Libyan dinar LYD 30,639 30,640 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,059 6,050 100 Thai baths THB 134,612 134,903 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 10,029 10,035 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 35,446 35,463 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 49,943 49,796 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 10,023 10,011 1 Georgian lari GEL 13,704 13,668 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,825 2,839 1 Afghan afghani AFN 547 544 1 Belarus ruble BYN 17,016 17,074 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,721 24,721 100 Philippine pesos PHP 86,398 86,273 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,083 4,042 1 Venezuelan bolivar VEF 4,206 4,206 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,000 12,001

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 263,601 rials, and the price of $1 is 224,540 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 232,199 rials, and the price of $1 is 187,343 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 223,000-226,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 262,000-265,000 rials.