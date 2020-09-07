Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil market
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept.7
By Zeyni Jafarov – Trend:
The average price for Azeri Light CIF oil, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field, amounted to $44.35 per barrel last week (from August 31 through September 4), which is $1.63 (3.5 percent) less compared to the previous price, Trend reports on Sept.7.
Last week, the maximum price for Azeri Light CIF oil amounted to $45.92 per barrel, while the minimum - $43.08.
The average price of Brent Dated reference grade oil amounted to $42.53 per barrel last week, down $2.67 (5.9 percent) compared to the previous indicator.
The maximum price for Brent Dated oil amounted to $44.31 per barrel, while the minimum - $41.21.
Last week, the average price of URALS oil sold by Azerbaijan in the Russian Port of Novorossiysk amounted to $42.79 per barrel, which is $1.47 (3.3 percent) less compared to the previous week.
The maximum price for URALS oil amounted to $44.43 per barrel, while the minimum - $41.3.
Azerbaijan sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk oil pipeline.
Last week, the average price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $43.8 per barrel, which is $1.61 (3.5 percent) less compared to the previous price.
The maximum price for Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $45.38 per barrel, while the minimum - $42.53.
|
Oil grade/date
|
Aug. 31, 2020
|
Sept. 1 2020
|
Sept. 2, 2020
|
Sept. 3, 2020
|
Sept. 4, 2020
|
Average price
|
Azeri LT CIF
|
-
|
$45.92
|
$44.92
|
$43.46
|
$43.08
|
$44.35
|
Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan
|
-
|
$45.38
|
$44.41
|
$42.91
|
$42.53
|
$43.8
|
Urals (EX NOVO)
|
-
|
$44.43
|
$43.46
|
$41.96
|
$41.3
|
$42.79
|
Brent Dated
|
-
|
$44.31
|
$43.04
|
$41.57
|
$41.21
|
$42.53
