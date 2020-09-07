Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil market

7 September 2020
Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept.7

By Zeyni Jafarov – Trend:

The average price for Azeri Light CIF oil, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field, amounted to $44.35 per barrel last week (from August 31 through September 4), which is $1.63 (3.5 percent) less compared to the previous price, Trend reports on Sept.7.

Last week, the maximum price for Azeri Light CIF oil amounted to $45.92 per barrel, while the minimum - $43.08.

The average price of Brent Dated reference grade oil amounted to $42.53 per barrel last week, down $2.67 (5.9 percent) compared to the previous indicator.

The maximum price for Brent Dated oil amounted to $44.31 per barrel, while the minimum - $41.21.

Last week, the average price of URALS oil sold by Azerbaijan in the Russian Port of Novorossiysk amounted to $42.79 per barrel, which is $1.47 (3.3 percent) less compared to the previous week.

The maximum price for URALS oil amounted to $44.43 per barrel, while the minimum - $41.3.

Azerbaijan sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk oil pipeline.

Last week, the average price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $43.8 per barrel, which is $1.61 (3.5 percent) less compared to the previous price.

The maximum price for Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $45.38 per barrel, while the minimum - $42.53.

Oil grade/date

Aug. 31, 2020

Sept. 1 2020

Sept. 2, 2020

Sept. 3, 2020

Sept. 4, 2020

Average price

Azeri LT CIF

-

$45.92

$44.92

$43.46

$43.08

$44.35

Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan

-

$45.38

$44.41

$42.91

$42.53

$43.8

Urals (EX NOVO)

-

$44.43

$43.46

$41.96

$41.3

$42.79

Brent Dated

-

$44.31

$43.04

$41.57

$41.21

$42.53

---

