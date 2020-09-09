Gold in Azerbaijan growing in price

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept.9

By Fidan Babayeva - Trend:

The price of gold went up in Azerbaijan on September 9 compared to the previous price, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold increased by 6.3325 manat or $3.72 (0.19 percent) and amounted to 3,281 manat or $1,930 per ounce.

The price of silver declined by 0.2368 manat or 14 cents (0.52 percent) and amounted to 45.3135 manat ($26.65).

The price of platinum slipped by 7.973 manat or $4.69 (0.51 percent) and amounted to 1,540.693 manat ($906.29).

The price of palladium declined by 43.0015 manat or $25.29 (1.09 percent) and amounted to 3,888.5375 manat ($2,287.37).

In monthly terms, the price of gold went down by 8.6955 manat or $5.11 (0.3 percent) per ounce, silver went down by 0,7022 manat or 41 cents (1.5 percent) per ounce, platinum grew by 1.343 manat or 79 cents (0.1 percent) per ounce, while palladium slipped by 38.59 manat or $22.7 (1 percent).

On annualized basis, the price of gold spiked by 714.4845 manat or $420.28 (27.8 percent), silver grew by 14.6369 manat or $8.61 (47.7 percent), platinum dropped by 77.69 manat or $45.7 (4.8 percent) and palladium surged by 1,273.9375 manat or $749.37 (48.7 percent).

Precious markets Gold (XAU) Silver (XAG) Platinum (XPT) Palladium (XPD) Sept.9, 2020 3,281 45.3135 1,540.693 3,888.5375 Sept.8, 2020 3,274.67 45.55 1,548.67 3,931.539 Aug.9, 2020 3,289.7 46.016 1,539.35 3,927.1275 Sept.9, 2019 2,566.5155 30.6766 1,618.383 2,614.6 Change in a day in man. +6.3325 -0.2368 -7.9730 -43.0015 % +0.19 -0.52 -0.51 -1.09 Change in a month in man. -8.6955 -0.7022 +1.343 -38.59 % -0.3 -1.5 +0.1 -1 Change in a year in man. +714.4845 +14.6369 -77.69 +1,273.9375 % +27.8 +47.7 -4.8 +48.7

Precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, and osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

(1 USD = 1.7 manat on Sept.9)

----

