Iranian currency rates for September 10

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 10

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on September 10, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 30 currencies have increased and 8 have decreased compared to September 9.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 49,656 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on September 10 Iranian rial on September 9 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 54,590 54,441 1 Swiss franc CHF 46,091 45,755 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,806 4,757 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,661 4,590 1 Danish krone DKK 6,674 6,648 1 Indian rupee INR 573 570 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 137,255 137,279 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 25,261 25,267 100 Japanese yens JPY 39,580 39,650 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,420 5,420 1 Omani rial OMR 109,233 109,232 1 Canadian dollar CAD 31,930 31,730 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 28,071 27,815 1 South African rand ZAR 2,521 2,478 1 Turkish lira TRY 5,615 5,609 1 Russian ruble RUB 558 551 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 3,526 3,515 1 Syrian pound SYP 83 83 1 Australian dollar AUD 30,538 30,333 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,702 111,703 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,720 30,624 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,513 49,511 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,285 2,276 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 32 32 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 35,604 35,424 1 Libyan dinar LYD 30,759 30,815 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,143 6,130 100 Thai baths THB 134,307 133,743 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 10,083 10,062 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 35,419 35,294 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,240 59,239 1 euro EUR 49,656 49,471 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,862 9,866 1 Georgian lari GEL 13,519 13,591 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,827 2,829 1 Afghan afghani AFN 549 547 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,045 15,903 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,721 24,721 100 Philippine pesos PHP 86,468 86,391 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,067 4,046 1 Venezuelan bolivar VEF 4,206 4,206 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,999 11,966

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 271,414 rials, and the price of $1 is 225,711 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 255,844 rials, and the price of $1 is 208,818 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 225,000-228,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 270,000-273,000 rials.