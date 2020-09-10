Iranian currency rates for September 10

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on September 10, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 30 currencies have increased and 8 have decreased compared to September 9.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 49,656 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial on September 10

Iranian rial on September 9

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

54,590

54,441

1 Swiss franc

CHF

46,091

45,755

1 Swedish krona

SEK

4,806

4,757

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,661

4,590

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,674

6,648

1 Indian rupee

INR

573

570

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

137,255

137,279

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

25,261

25,267

100 Japanese yens

JPY

39,580

39,650

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,420

5,420

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,233

109,232

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

31,930

31,730

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

28,071

27,815

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,521

2,478

1 Turkish lira

TRY

5,615

5,609

1 Russian ruble

RUB

558

551

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

3,526

3,515

1 Syrian pound

SYP

83

83

1 Australian dollar

AUD

30,538

30,333

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,201

11,200

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,702

111,703

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

30,720

30,624

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

49,513

49,511

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

2,285

2,276

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

32

32

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

35,604

35,424

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

30,759

30,815

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

6,143

6,130

100 Thai baths

THB

134,307

133,743

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

10,083

10,062

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

35,419

35,294

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,240

59,239

1 euro

EUR

49,656

49,471

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,862

9,866

1 Georgian lari

GEL

13,519

13,591

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,827

2,829

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

549

547

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,045

15,903

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,721

24,721

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

86,468

86,391

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

4,067

4,046

1 Venezuelan bolivar

VEF

4,206

4,206

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

11,999

11,966

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 271,414 rials, and the price of $1 is 225,711 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 255,844 rials, and the price of $1 is 208,818 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 225,000-228,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 270,000-273,000 rials.

