Georgia starts conducting meetings regarding new Bmatch platform of Bloomberg system

The National Bank Of Georgia (NBG) has started conducting informative meetings regarding the new Bmatch platform of the Bloomberg system, Trend reports via the NBG.

The representatives of various companies were introduced with the main issues of utilizing the Bmatch platform.

The National Bank also presented new rules of operation in the foreign exchange market. The new rule and the Bmatch platform are part of a large-scale reform of the foreign exchange market.

“The reform includes two directions: on the one hand, the introduction of new rules in the foreign exchange market, which will facilitate the introduction of the Global Monetary Code in the Georgian market, and on the other hand – launching Bloomberg Bmatch platform. The start of the first phase of foreign exchange market reform is scheduled for October 1,” Information released by National Bank reads.

