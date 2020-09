Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market (Sept.4-11)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept.12

By Zeyni Jafarov – Trend:

Last week, an ounce of gold in Azerbaijan increased by 8.823 manat (0.3 percent).

The average price of one ounce of gold amounted to 3,290.6172 manat, which is 1.2 percent less compared to last week.

Change in price of one ounce of gold August 31 3,347.4785 September 7 3,289.696 September 1 3,377.6705 September 8 3,274.668 September 2 3,336.4625 September 9 3,281 September 3 3,293.5375 September 10 3,309.203 September 4 3,292.4835 September 11 3,298.519 Average weekly 3,329.5265 Average weekly 3,290.6172

Last week, the price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan declined by 0.6699 manat (by 1.5 percent).

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 45.648 manat, which is 3.3 percent less compared to last week.

Change in price of one ounce of silver August 31 47.6136 September 7 46.0157 September 1 48.7747 September 8 45.5503 September 2 47.5609 September 9 45.3135 September 3 46.4999 September 10 46.0147 September 4 45.4604 September 11 45.3458 Average weekly 47.6136 Average weekly 45.648

Last week, an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan rose by 36.618 manat (2.4 percent).

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum amounted to 1,554.0142 manat, which is 1.3 percent less compared to last week.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum August 31 1,594.2175 September 7 1,539.35 September 1 1,611.906 September 8 1,548.666 September 2 1,594.0135 September 9 1,540.693 September 3 1,548.7 September 10 1,565.394 September 4 1,526.685 September 11 1,575.968 Average weekly 1,575.1044 Average weekly 1,554.0142

Last week, the price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan decreased by 38.004 manat (0.9 percent).

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium amounted to 3,909.3356 manat, which is 1.5 percent more compared to last week.

Change in price of one ounce of palladium August 31 3,773.8215 September 7 3,927.128 September 1 3,888.3845 September 8 3,931.539 September 2 3,840.096 September 9 3,888.538 September 3 3,826.326 September 10 3,910.349 September 4 3,929.635 September 11 3,889.124 Average weekly 3,851.6526 Average weekly 3,909.3356

