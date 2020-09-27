Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price still rising

Finance 27 September 2020 17:43 (UTC+04:00)
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price still rising
PM Pashinyan urges Armenians to flee from Nagorno-Karabakh region to Armenia Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 18:36
Iranian Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale September 28 Oil&Gas 18:20
Defense ministry: Azerbaijani military command proposes Armenian garrison in Agdere to surrender Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 18:19
EEAS High Representative: Return to negotiations of Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement needed urgently Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 18:07
Azerbaijani parliament make decision to introduce martial law Politics 17:58
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price still rising Finance 17:43
UN High Commissioner for Refugees: Crucial that Armenia and Azerbaijan heed calls for de-escalation, calm Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 17:43
Azerbaijani president: Armenia will be held accountable for this crime Politics 17:37
NATO deeply concerned by large-scale military hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 17:29
ICRC calls on Armenia, Azerbaijan to take all measures necessary to ensure that civilian life and infrastructure respected, protected Politics 17:28
Iran expands volume of gas reserves Oil&Gas 17:23
Azerbaijani defense minister: Armenian armed forces retreating suffering big losses Politics 17:08
Ukrainian MFA deeply concerned with escalation of conflict between Armenia, Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 16:52
Azerbaijani community of Nagorno-Karabakh issues statement on Armenia’s recent attack (VIDEO) Politics 16:52
MFA: Georgia express readiness to contribute to de-escalation of Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 16:40
Azerbaijani president: I have said several times, including from UN platform recently, that Armenia preparing for new war, and Armenia must and will be stopped Politics 16:40
Israel-Azerbaijan International Association urges Armenia to stop occupation policy Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 16:39
President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan will never negotiate with puppet junta regime Politics 16:39
Azerbaijani president: Ours is the cause of justice, we will win Politics 16:32
Azerbaijani president: Armenia received their punishment this time again and will continue to receive it Politics 16:24
France reiterates its commitment to reaching negotiated and lasting settlement of Nagorno Karabakh conflict Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 16:15
Turkish president phones Azerbaijani president Politics 16:07
OSCE Chairperson-in-Office calls for return to ceasefire around Nagorno-Karabakh Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 16:06
German Federal Foreign Office appeals to end hostilities within Nagorno Karabakh region Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 16:05
President Erdogan: Turkey with all its capacities close to Azerbaijan Politics 16:05
Assistant to president: Security Council holds meeting chaired by Azerbaijani supreme commander Politics 15:54
Iran reveals its COVID-19 data for September 27 Society 15:51
Azerbaijani parliament to hold meeting Politics 15:41
Azerbaijani Defense Ministry shared video footage from battlefield Politics 15:40
Azerbaijan confirms 132 more COVID-19 recoveries Society 15:37
Azerbaijani Defense Ministry: Armenian armed forces’ defense line broken through, 7 villages liberated from occupation Politics 15:32
Kazakhstan's MFA calls on Azerbaijan, Armenia to abandon use of force, start negotiations Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 15:28
Council of Europe Secretary General calls on Armenia, Azerbaijan to immediately stop hostilities Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 15:20
Hajiyev: Azerbaijani people united around supreme commander Politics 15:10
Hikmat Hajiyev: Armenians distributing old videos Politics 15:04
President of European Council appeals for military action to stop within Nagorno Karabakh conflict Politics 14:56
Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office: 9 wounded civilians hospitalized Politics 14:55
Azerbaijani BestComp Group wins CISCO Corporation's tier-one partnership ICT 14:44
Weekly review of Azerbaijan's transport sector Transport 14:42
Georgia president: Very concerned with resumption of hostilities between Armenia, Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 14:31
Turkish Parliament Speaker: Armenia - terrorist state that threatens not only Azerbaijan Turkey 14:29
Turkish ambassador: Turkey has always been and will be next to Azerbaijan Politics 14:29
Defense ministry discloses villages liberated by Azerbaijani army Politics 14:29
Zakharova: Russian FM intensively conducting talks on situation in Nagorno-Karabakh region Russia 14:28
OSCE MG co-chairs appeal to cease hostilities within Nagorno-Karabakh conflict Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 14:22
Azerbaijan's MFA: Full responsibility for current situation falls on Armenia Politics 14:20
Assistant to president: Azerbaijani armed forces liberate number of occupied territories Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 14:12
Azerbaijani president chairs meeting of Security Council (PHOTO) Politics 14:12
Defense Consultant: Any activities conducted in Nagorno Karabakh by Armenia - illegal Politics 14:02
CSTO makes statement regarding aggravation of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 13:57
President Ilham Aliyev: Armenia plans to occupy Azerbaijani lands and does not hide it Politics 13:57
Armenia confirms casualties suffered from its military attack on Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 13:54
Iranian Offshore Oil Company boosts extraction Oil&Gas 13:47
President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijani army currently inflicting blows to Armenia's military positions Politics 13:43
Azerbaijani NGOs appeal to presidents of US, Russia, France due to Armenian provocation Politics 13:31
Ombudsman makes statement on Armenia's gross violation of ceasefire with Azerbaijan Politics 13:27
Net profit of Azerbaijani banks slightly drops Finance 13:24
Port facilities launched in Iran's Hormozgan Province Business 13:24
Azerbaijan's import of cars from Turkey down Transport 13:19
Import of cars from Turkey to Russia down during COVID-19 Business 13:18
Cargo shipment data from Italy via Turkey's port disclosed Transport 13:18
Azerbaijan discloses names of civilians wounded as result of Armenia's attack Politics 13:18
Azerbaijani Defense Ministry: Armenian side suffering numerous losses Politics 13:10
Lithuanian, Latvian FMs concerned over Armenia's large-scale provocation against Azerbaijan Politics 12:58
Foreign Ministry: Turkey to render required support to Azerbaijan Politics 12:56
President Aliyev: Armenia plans to occupy Azerbaijani lands and does not conceal that Politics 12:45
Azerbaijani president: We have no military targets in Armenia Politics 12:39
Russian Foreign Ministry makes statement about hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh region Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 12:37
President Aliyev: Azerbaijani Army currently firing on and dealing blows to Armenia's military positions Politics 12:35
Defense Ministry: Azerbaijan Army’s counter-offensive operation continues successfully Politics 12:20
Value of goods sold at Iran Mercantile Exchange increases Business 12:15
Demand for Turkish cars in Kazakhstan drops Transport 12:14
President Ilham Aliyev appeals to Azerbaijani people (PHOTO) Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 12:13
Turkish presidential spokesman: Ankara supports Baku, condemns Armenia’s latest provocative actions against Azerbaijan Turkey 12:11
Turkish presidential administration: Armenia responsible for destabilizing situation in region Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 12:07
Turkish Grand National Assembly member: Armenian PM’s behavior shows that his policy far from peace and stability Politics 12:01
Azerbaijani Defense Ministry appeals to population of occupied Nagorno-Karabakh region Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 11:34
Defense ministry: Azerbaijan denies Armenia’s information about shooting down of 3 tanks Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 11:30
S. Korea reports 95 more COVID-19 cases, 23,611 in total Other News 11:04
Arab analyst: OIC should have clear position in resolution of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:15
Peru's COVID-19 cases exceed 800,000 Other News 10:06
Number of trucks passes via Iran's Bazargan checkpoint revealed Business 10:02
Tengiz Tsertsvadze: Incease in coronavirus cases is expected for next several days, the situation will stabilize afterwards Georgia 09:55
12 OSA anti-aircraft missile systems of Armenian air defense units were destroyed - Defense Ministry Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:41
Defense Ministry: Azerbaijan Army’s Troops launches counter-offensive operation along entire front Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:36
Hikmat Hajiyev: Entire responsibility for situation at frontline, its further dev't lies on leadership of Armenia Politics 09:20
Defense Ministry: Firing points and combat activities of armed forces of Armenia suppressed Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 08:56
Iran's cotton production to increase Business 08:29
Iranian diplomat, UN envoy stress political talks to solve Syrian crisis Iran 08:26
COVID-19: 64 fresh cases recorded in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 08:18
Armenian armed forces shell Azerbaijani human settlements located in the frontline zone Politics 07:55
22 illegal immigrants rescued, 3 bodies recovered off Libyan coast World 07:07
China's foreign minister may visit Japan as early as October Other News 06:05
13 militants killed in clashes with army in northern Lebanon World 04:50
Trump nominates conservative judge Amy Coney Barrett for U.S. Supreme Court US 03:53
Explosion kills 7 in Syria's Hasakah Arab World 03:01
Moscow's death toll from confirmed coronavirus cases rises by 18 Russia 02:13
Saudi Arabia plans to resume tourist visas by early 2021: minister Arab World 01:36
Plant of Iran's South Kaveh Steel Company launched Business 26 September 23:58
Azerbaijan's cotton company to purchase tires via tender Tenders 26 September 23:33
