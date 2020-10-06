Precious metals in Azerbaijan continue rising

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct.6

By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:

The price of gold grew in Azerbaijan on October 6 compared to the previous price, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold rose by 32.572 manat or $19.16 (1.01 percent) and amounted to 3,250.91 manat ($1,912.3) per ounce.

The price of silver increased by 0.8774 manat or 52 cents (2.17 percent) and amounted to 41.3377 manat ($24.32) per ounce.

The price of platinum went up by 34.085 manat or $20.05 (2.28 percent) and amounted to 1,526.073 manat ($897.69).

The price of palladium grew by 87.754 manat or $51.62 (2.24 percent), up to 4,002.8285 manat ($2,354.6) per ounce.

In monthly terms, the price of gold dropped by 41.5735 manat or $24.45 (1.3 percent) per ounce, silver went down by 4.1227 manat or $2.43 (9.1 percent) per ounce, platinum declined by 0.612 manat or 36 cents per ounce, and palladium increased by 73.1935 manat or $43.05 (by 1.9 percent).

On an annualized basis, the price of gold spiked by 687.3865 manat or $404.34 (26.8 percent), silver rose by 11.4368 manat or $6.73 (38.2 percent), platinum grew by 20.5955 manat or $12.11 (1.4 percent), while palladium surged by 1,183.0045 manat or $ 695.88 (42 percent).

Precious markets Gold (XAU) Silver (XAG) Platinum (XPT) Palladium (XPD) Oct.6, 2020 3,250.91 41.3377 1,526.073 4,002.8285 Oct.5, 2020 3218.338 40.4603 1,491.988 3,915.0745 Sept.6, 2020 3,292.4835 45.4604 1,526.685 3,929.635 Oct.6, 2019 2,563.5235 29.9009 1,505.4775 2,819.824 Change in a day in man. +32.572 +0.8774 +34.085 +87.754 % +1.01 +2.17 +2.28 +2.24 Change in a month in man. -41.5735 -4.1227 -0.612 +73.1935 % -1.3 -9.1 0 +1.9 Change in a year in man. +687.3865 +11.4368 +20.5955 +1,183.0045 % 26.8 38.2 1.4 42

Precious metals are gold, silver, platinum, and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, and osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins, or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on Oct.6)

