Iranian currency rates for October 19

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 19

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on October 19, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 22 currencies have increased and 12 have decreased compared to October 18.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 49,168 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on October 19 Iranian rial on October 18 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 54,302 54,246 1 Swiss franc CHF 45,867 45,916 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,748 4,742 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,481 4,477 1 Danish krone DKK 6,607 6,612 1 Indian rupee INR 573 572 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 137,215 136,896 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 25,859 25,830 100 Japanese yens JPY 39,836 39,848 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,420 5,420 1 Omani rial OMR 109,231 109,232 1 Canadian dollar CAD 31,844 31,846 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 27,780 27,744 1 South African rand ZAR 2,540 2,537 1 Turkish lira TRY 5,311 5,295 1 Russian ruble RUB 540 541 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 3,524 3,529 1 Syrian pound SYP 82 82 1 Australian dollar AUD 29,765 29,735 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,700 111,702 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,934 30,908 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,532 49,519 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,280 2,277 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 33 33 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 35,593 35,571 1 Libyan dinar LYD 30,754 30,709 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,268 6,272 100 Thai baths THB 134,481 134,599 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 10,129 10,126 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 36,767 36,753 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,238 59,238 1 euro EUR 49,168 49,210 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,792 9,782 1 Georgian lari GEL 13,077 13,024 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,853 2,844 1 Afghan afghani AFN 547 547 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,305 16,343 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,721 24,721 100 Philippine pesos PHP 86,414 86,268 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,065 4,064 1 Venezuelan bolivar VEF 4,206 4,206 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,000 12,000

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 357,800 rials, and the price of $1 is 317,052 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 325,226 rials, and the price of $1 is 262,966 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 316,000-319,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 360,000-363,000 rials.