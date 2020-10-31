Iranian currency rates for October 31

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 31

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on October 31, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 9 currencies have increased and 26 have decreased compared to October 29.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 48,998 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on October 31 Iranian rial on October 29 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 54,385 54,624 1 Swiss franc CHF 45,787 46,180 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,739 4,754 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,410 4,497 1 Danish krone DKK 6,571 6,631 1 Indian rupee INR 564 568 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 137,242 137,358 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 26,185 26,183 100 Japanese yens JPY 40,129 40,217 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,418 5,417 1 Omani rial OMR 109,232 109,232 1 Canadian dollar CAD 31,524 31,601 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 27,753 27,924 1 South African rand ZAR 2,586 2,567 1 Turkish lira TRY 5,033 5,066 1 Russian ruble RUB 529 532 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 3,529 3,519 1 Syrian pound SYP 82 82 1 Australian dollar AUD 29,522 29,666 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,700 111,701 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,741 30,816 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,526 49,549 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,279 2,279 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 33 33 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 35,043 35,287 1 Libyan dinar LYD 30,820 30,853 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,274 6,259 100 Thai baths THB 135,006 134,480 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 10,113 10,107 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 36,951 37,082 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,238 59,237 1 euro EUR 48,998 49,365 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,704 9,714 1 Georgian lari GEL 12,988 13,003 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,851 2,865 1 Afghan afghani AFN 547 547 1 Belarus ruble BYN 15,970 16,025 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,721 24,721 100 Philippine pesos PHP 86,525 86,775 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,062 4,064 1 Venezuelan bolivar VEF 4,206 4,206 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,000 11,972

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 330,464 rials, and the price of $1 is 276,068 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 319,048 rials, and the price of $1 is 268,317 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 275,000-278,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 328,000-331,000 rials.