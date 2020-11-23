Weekly review of Azerbaijan's oil market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 23

By Zeyni Jafarov – Trend:

The average price for Azeri Light CIF oil, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field, amounted to $44.38 per barrel last week (from November 16 through November 20), which is 59 cents (1.3 percent) more compared to the previous price, Trend reports on Nov. 23.

Last week, the maximum price for Azeri Light CIF oil amounted to $44.85 per barrel, while the minimum - $43.49.

The average price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $43.85 per barrel last week, up by $60 cents (1.4 percent) compared to the previous indicator.

The maximum price for Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $44.31 per barrel, while the minimum - $42.96.

Last week, the average price of URALS oil sold by Azerbaijan in the Russian Port of Novorossiysk amounted to $43.2 per barrel, which is 64 cents more (1.5 percent) more compared to the previous week.

The maximum price for URALS oil amounted to $43.73 per barrel, while the minimum - $42.23.

Azerbaijan sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk oil pipeline.

Last week, the average price of Brent Dated amounted to $42.98 per barrel, which is 80 cents (1.9 percent) more compared to the previous price.

The maximum price for Brent Dated amounted to $43.44 per barrel, while the minimum - $42.05.

Oil grade/date Nov. 16, 2020 Nov. 17, 2020 Nov. 18, 2020 Nov. 19, 2020 Nov. 20, 2020 Average price Azeri LT CIF $44.51 $43.49 $44.85 $44.26 $44.78 $44.38 Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan $43.99 $42.96 $44.31 $43.74 $44.24 $43.85 Urals (EX NOVO) $43.16 $42.23 $43.66 $43.2 $43.73 $43.2 Brent Dated $43.12 $42.05 $43.4 $42.87 $43.44 $42.98

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on Nov. 23)

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @jafarov_zeyni