Iranian currency rates for November 30

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 30

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on November 30, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 17 currencies have increased and 15 have decreased compared to November 28.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 50,258 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on November 30 Iranian rial on November 28 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 56,010 55,921 1 Swiss franc CHF 46,469 46,416 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,943 4,945 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,748 4,754 1 Danish krone DKK 6,753 6,752 1 Indian rupee INR 568 568 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 137,520 137,478 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 26,357 26,357 100 Japanese yens JPY 40,426 40,355 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,419 5,419 1 Omani rial OMR 109,233 109,232 1 Canadian dollar CAD 32,327 32,319 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 29,507 29,482 1 South African rand ZAR 2,755 2,752 1 Turkish lira TRY 5,347 5,361 1 Russian ruble RUB 553 553 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 3,522 3,529 1 Syrian pound SYP 82 82 1 Australian dollar AUD 31,017 31,017 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,702 111,701 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,408 31,384 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,570 49,571 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,266 2,267 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 33 32 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 35,323 35,331 1 Libyan dinar LYD 31,067 31,067 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,379 6,386 100 Thai baths THB 138,727 138,678 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 10,320 10,321 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 38,023 37,997 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,238 59,238 1 euro EUR 50,258 50,252 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,908 9,894 1 Georgian lari GEL 12,670 12,675 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,977 2,983 1 Afghan afghani AFN 544 547 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,229 16,248 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,721 24,706 100 Philippine pesos PHP 87,193 87,272 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,717 3,717 1 Venezuelan bolivar VEF 4,206 4,206 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,994 12,000

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 286,409 rials, and the price of $1 is 239,906 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 303,122 rials, and the price of $1 is 255,438 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 244,000-247,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 292,000-295,000 rials.