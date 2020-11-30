Iranian currency rates for November 30

Finance 30 November 2020
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 30

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on November 30, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 17 currencies have increased and 15 have decreased compared to November 28.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 50,258 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial on November 30

Iranian rial on November 28

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

56,010

55,921

1 Swiss franc

CHF

46,469

46,416

1 Swedish krona

SEK

4,943

4,945

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,748

4,754

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,753

6,752

1 Indian rupee

INR

568

568

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

137,520

137,478

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

26,357

26,357

100 Japanese yens

JPY

40,426

40,355

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,419

5,419

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,233

109,232

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

32,327

32,319

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

29,507

29,482

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,755

2,752

1 Turkish lira

TRY

5,347

5,361

1 Russian ruble

RUB

553

553

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

3,522

3,529

1 Syrian pound

SYP

82

82

1 Australian dollar

AUD

31,017

31,017

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

11,200

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,702

111,701

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

31,408

31,384

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

49,570

49,571

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

2,266

2,267

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

33

32

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

35,323

35,331

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

31,067

31,067

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

6,379

6,386

100 Thai baths

THB

138,727

138,678

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

10,320

10,321

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

38,023

37,997

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,238

59,238

1 euro

EUR

50,258

50,252

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,908

9,894

1 Georgian lari

GEL

12,670

12,675

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,977

2,983

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

544

547

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,229

16,248

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,721

24,706

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

87,193

87,272

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,717

3,717

1 Venezuelan bolivar

VEF

4,206

4,206

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

11,994

12,000

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 286,409 rials, and the price of $1 is 239,906 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 303,122 rials, and the price of $1 is 255,438 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 244,000-247,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 292,000-295,000 rials.

