Review of events in Azerbaijani financial market over past week

Finance 13 December 2020 23:10 (UTC+04:00)
Review of events in Azerbaijani financial market over past week
100 Georgian soldiers complete 5-month training in Germany
100 Georgian soldiers complete 5-month training in Germany
Pashinyan convenes emergency meeting of Security Council of Armenia
Pashinyan convenes emergency meeting of Security Council of Armenia
Protesters in Yerevan block road leading to airport - they demand resignation of PM
Protesters in Yerevan block road leading to airport - they demand resignation of PM
Latest
Review of events in Azerbaijani financial market over past week Finance 23:10
Iran discloses balance of bank loans Finance 23:09
Azerbaijan's transport sector expanding cooperation with Turkey and China Transport 23:06
Detergent exports of Iran enlarge Business 22:31
Plant to be put into operation in Iran's South Khorasan Province Business 22:23
Iranian Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale on December 14 Oil&Gas 22:22
Coronavirus cases see slight decline in Turkey with 26,919 new infections Turkey 22:18
Verstappen closes out F1 2020 with dominant Abu Dhabi GP win World 21:58
UAE, Israel export credit agencies sign agreement to boost trade Arab World 21:27
Azerbaijan discloses amount of contract signed by Azerishiq company Business 20:53
Iran’s Mobarakeh Steel Company boosts its production Business 20:51
Iran unveils amount of saved money based on Goureh-Jask pipeline Oil&Gas 20:51
100 Georgian soldiers complete 5-month training in Germany Georgia 20:50
Kyrgyzstan’s volume of foreign and mutual trade amounts to USD 4.7B, down by 18% Kyrgyzstan 20:47
U.S. FDA chief defends process for approving COVID-19 vaccine US 20:23
Netherlands reports almost 10,000 new COVID-19 infections Europe 19:52
UK PM says UK, EU "still very far apart on key things" Europe 19:17
Ceasefire is respected again in Nagorno-Karabakh - Russian MoD Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 18:51
Pashinyan convenes emergency meeting of Security Council of Armenia Armenia 18:18
Protesters in Yerevan block road leading to airport - they demand resignation of PM Armenia 18:13
Official Yerevan's claims against Azerbaijan groundless and unacceptable - Foreign Ministry Politics 18:08
Int'l markets' October demand for Turkish jewelry drops in 10M2020 Turkey 17:55
Review of events in Azerbaijani ICT sector this week ICT 17:51
Bahar Azadi gold coin price again falling in Iran Finance 17:51
Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market Finance 17:51
Number of enterprises launched in Iran’s mining sector revealed Business 17:50
Tajikistan and Germany discuss financial and technical cooperation Tajikistan 17:45
Earthquake jolts Georgia Georgia 17:41
Putin undergoes COVID tests as often as necessary for his safety - spokesman Russia 17:24
EU UK post-Brexit trade talks will continue: von der Leyen Europe 16:46
Ukraine adds 12,811 COVID-19 cases Other News 16:30
EU Ambassador hopes Georgia to receive new aid shipment soon Georgia 15:48
Azerbaijan confirms 4,451 new COVID-19 cases, 4,283 recoveries Society 15:40
Iran reveals its COVID-19 data for December 13 Society 15:37
3,600 health facilities completed in Turkey in last 18 years, Health Minister Koca says Turkey 14:54
Azerbaijan refuses use rapid tests to detect COVID-19 - Management Union of Medical Territorial Units Society 14:53
Uzbekistan records 145 new COVID-19 cases Uzbekistan 14:19
Iran unveils generation data of renewable energy power plants in Gilan Province Oil&Gas 14:07
Azerbaijani State Security Service, Defense Ministry spread information about Armenian armed groups’ provocation Politics 13:48
Long way to go on Brexit trade talks, UK foreign minister says Europe 13:29
Russia records over 28,000 coronavirus cases in the past day Russia 12:43
Ex-President of Ukraine shares his memories of national leader Heydar Aliyev (VIDEO) Politics 12:27
Khazar Consortium opens tender for purchase of filters for gas turbine unit in Turkmenistan Tenders 12:16
State enterprises, vehicles to be auctioned in Azerbaijan Business 12:10
Georgia reports 2 720 coronavirus cases, 3 942 recoveries, 46 deaths Georgia 11:43
Italy reports 19,903 new COVID-19 cases Europe 11:26
Value of Iranian mining companies increases Business 11:00
Azerbaijan shows video footage from liberated Zeylik village of Kalbajar district (VIDEO) Politics 10:58
Brazil rolls out COVID-19 vaccination plan Other News 10:55
Germany to close shops from mid-week in tighter lockdown: sources Europe 10:30
U.N. chief urges leaders of every country to declare 'climate emergency' Other News 10:07
Kazakhstan plans to develop basic elements of ICT architecture of subsoil use Oil&Gas 09:30
Brazil's COVID-19 death toll tops 181,000 Other News 09:21
Georgia third in Transparency International’s Government Defence Integrity index for Central, Eastern Europe Georgia 08:55
74 Iranian universities, research institutes among most effective in world Society 08:53
Tajikistan and Germany discuss financial and technical cooperation Tajikistan 08:50
Turkey's tea exports rise 17% in January-November Economy 08:46
Britain's tourism agency predicts first signs of recovery as pandemic impact eases Tourism 08:29
Envoy stresses Iran-Tajikistan implementation of joint economic decisions Iran 07:58
Germany and France encourage Georgia to continue on the path of democratic reform Georgia 07:54
Saudi-led coalition continues to redeploy warring Yemeni forces in southern regions Arab World 07:24
USAID promotes warehouse digitization of Turkmen logistics company ICT 07:01
Germany to close shops from mid-week in tighter lockdown Europe 06:32
UK PM urges using scientific advances to battle climate change Europe 05:53
Turkish Trade Ministry says export of steel to Uzbekistan slumps Turkey 05:01
142 arrested in fresh anti-security law protest in French capital Europe 04:29
Israel and Bhutan establish diplomatic relations Israel 03:46
U.S. COVID-19 cases surpass 16 mln - Johns Hopkins University US 02:53
Supply of anti-COVID-19 vaccines to Azerbaijan to begin soon - WHO Society 01:44
Iranian Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale on December 13 Oil&Gas 01:36
We are now already in phase of creation of monitoring center in Aghdam district - President of Azerbaijan Politics 01:25
I did not invite Minsk Group to come - President of Azerbaijan Politics 01:19
I got information yesterday about some terrorist acts either by Armenian Guerilla forces or by remainings of what they called Armenian army - President Aliyev Politics 01:12
AstraZeneca to buy Alexion for $39 billion to expand in immunology Business 01:10
We put end to dreams of Armenian nationalists about so-called "Artsakh" - President of Azerbaijan Politics 01:05
If Armenian fascism raises its head once again, we will smash it with iron fist - President Aliyev Politics 00:43
If not for President Putin’s intervention and efforts, today probably situation would be different - President of Azerbaijan Politics 00:33
Many times I heard from you that there is no military solution to conflict. I was saying there is - President of Azerbaijan Politics 00:25
Pashinyan never in his life was heading even small collective farm, but we defeated army of Sargsyan and Kocharyan - President Aliyev Politics 00:22
Armenian army had special groups during war which were standing behind Armenian troops in order to kill their own people if they run - President Aliyev Politics 00:17
Pashinyan’s provocative actions had to be addressed and we punished him severely- President of Azerbaijan Politics 00:09
Minsk Group did not play any role in resolution of Nagorno Karabakh conflict - President Aliyev Politics 00:00
Iran’s South Pars Gas Company declares volume of gas exports Oil&Gas 12 December 23:59
New York Times publishes article on destructions of Azerbaijani Fuzuli, Aghdam as result of occupation Politics 12 December 23:56
Azerbaijani gymnasts win silver and bronze medals in Poland Society 12 December 23:24
Iran's Shiraz-Isfahan controlled-access highway to be put into operation Construction 12 December 23:14
Manufacturing of several industrial products in Iran increases Business 12 December 23:14
Turkey registers 29 136 new coronavirus cases Turkey 12 December 22:39
Uzbek-Chinese Asia Trans Gas to buy gas generators via tender Tenders 12 December 22:01
Passenger traffic at Georgian airports decreases Transport 12 December 21:31
Azerbaijani FM met with the co-chairs of OSCE Minsk Group Politics 12 December 21:19
Finland encourages Turkmenistan to further improve business env't for private businesses Business 12 December 21:00
Azerbaijan's DOST agency to attract audit services via tender Tenders 12 December 20:40
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price rebounds Finance 12 December 20:36
Ceasefire regime with Armenia being observed - Azerbaijani Defense Ministry Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 12 December 20:32
Buy/sell operations at Iran Mercantile Exchange increase Business 12 December 20:17
Kazakhstan's postal service operator opens tender to buy coal Tenders 12 December 20:08
Turkey is part of NATO, Western family, NATO chief says ahead of EU summit Turkey 12 December 19:35
India eyes investing in healthcare projects in Uzbekistan’s Andijan region Business 12 December 19:30
Moody's upgrades Bank of Georgia's credit rating Finance 12 December 19:20
All news