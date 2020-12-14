Central Bank of Azerbaijan provides families of martyred servicemen with lump-sum insurance payments
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 14
Trend:
A working group consisting of managers was created in the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) to promptly provide the heirs of servicemen who became martyrs and servicemen who were injured during the 44-day Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict for the liberation of the Azerbaijani lands from the Armenian occupation, as well as during the First Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, with lump-sum insurance payments, Trend reports.
