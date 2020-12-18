Central banks of Azerbaijan, Turkey ink MoU and MoC to deepen ties

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 17

By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:

The Central Bank of Azerbaijan and the Central Bank of Turkey have signed a memorandum of understanding and cooperation was signed, Trend reports citing the CBA.

The purpose of the memorandum is to deepen ties between the central banks of the two countries, exchange information and enhance cooperation.

According to the signed memorandum, it is planned to exchange experience in various areas of banking, carry out joint research work, conduct training programs and provide consulting services. At the same time, within the framework of the memorandum, the parties will exchange information and opinions on economic and financial processes taking place in the two countries.

For many years, there have been intensive cooperation ties between the central banks of Azerbaijan and Turkey, within which joint technical assistance projects were implemented in various functional areas of banks.

This agreement will serve to further strengthen cooperation between the central banks of the two fraternal countries in all areas, and will also contribute to the development of both central banks and banking systems of the two countries.

