Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec.19
By Zeyni Jafarov – Trend:
Last week, an ounce of gold in Azerbaijan increased by 78.171 manat (2.5 percent).
The average price of one ounce of gold amounted to 3,153.887 manat, which is 0.4 percent more compared to last week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of gold
|
Dec. 7
|
3,123.52
|
Dec. 14
|
3,120.6
|
Dec. 8
|
3,178.11
|
Dec. 15
|
3,118.412
|
Dec. 9
|
3,161.41
|
Dec. 16
|
3,157.69
|
Dec. 10
|
3,127.082
|
Dec. 17
|
3,173.96
|
Dec. 11
|
3,122.52
|
Dec. 18
|
3,198.771
|
Average weekly
|
3,142.528
|
Average weekly
|
3,153.887
Last week, the price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan went up by 3.1854 manat (7.8 percent).
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 42.068 manat, which is 2.2 percent more compared to last week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of silver
|
Dec. 7
|
40.8905
|
Dec. 14
|
40.6931
|
Dec. 8
|
41.975
|
Dec. 15
|
40.8359
|
Dec. 9
|
41.3708
|
Dec. 16
|
41.9279
|
Dec. 10
|
40.8414
|
Dec. 17
|
43.0058
|
Dec. 11
|
40.7306
|
Dec. 18
|
43.8785
|
Average weekly
|
41.162
|
Average weekly
|
42.068
Last week, an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan grew by 31.943 manat (1.8 percent).
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,753.36 manat, which is 0.4 percent more compared to last week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of platinum
|
Dec. 7
|
1,516.6
|
Dec. 14
|
1,537.46
|
Dec. 8
|
1,485.98
|
Dec. 15
|
1,576.5
|
Dec. 9
|
1,511.86
|
Dec. 16
|
1,582.63
|
Dec. 10
|
1,479.02
|
Dec. 17
|
1,597.074
|
Dec. 11
|
1,512.22
|
Dec. 18
|
1,627.44
|
Average weekly
|
1,501.136
|
Average weekly
|
1,584.221
Last week, the price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan rose by 24.649 manat (0.6 percent).
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium amounted to 3,966.981 manat, which is 0.1 percent more compared to last week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of palladium
|
Dec. 7
|
4,005.63
|
Dec. 14
|
3,961.29
|
Dec. 8
|
3,978.73
|
Dec. 15
|
3,926.847
|
Dec. 9
|
3,935.89
|
Dec. 16
|
3,974.06
|
Dec. 10
|
3,888.623
|
Dec. 17
|
3,986.77
|
Dec. 11
|
3,999.59
|
Dec. 18
|
3,985.939
|
Average weekly
|
3,961.693
|
Average weekly
|
3,966.981
---
