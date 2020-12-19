Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec.19

By Zeyni Jafarov – Trend:

Last week, an ounce of gold in Azerbaijan increased by 78.171 manat (2.5 percent).

The average price of one ounce of gold amounted to 3,153.887 manat, which is 0.4 percent more compared to last week.

Change in price of one ounce of gold Dec. 7 3,123.52 Dec. 14 3,120.6 Dec. 8 3,178.11 Dec. 15 3,118.412 Dec. 9 3,161.41 Dec. 16 3,157.69 Dec. 10 3,127.082 Dec. 17 3,173.96 Dec. 11 3,122.52 Dec. 18 3,198.771 Average weekly 3,142.528 Average weekly 3,153.887

Last week, the price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan went up by 3.1854 manat (7.8 percent).

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 42.068 manat, which is 2.2 percent more compared to last week.

Change in price of one ounce of silver Dec. 7 40.8905 Dec. 14 40.6931 Dec. 8 41.975 Dec. 15 40.8359 Dec. 9 41.3708 Dec. 16 41.9279 Dec. 10 40.8414 Dec. 17 43.0058 Dec. 11 40.7306 Dec. 18 43.8785 Average weekly 41.162 Average weekly 42.068

Last week, an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan grew by 31.943 manat (1.8 percent).

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,753.36 manat, which is 0.4 percent more compared to last week.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum Dec. 7 1,516.6 Dec. 14 1,537.46 Dec. 8 1,485.98 Dec. 15 1,576.5 Dec. 9 1,511.86 Dec. 16 1,582.63 Dec. 10 1,479.02 Dec. 17 1,597.074 Dec. 11 1,512.22 Dec. 18 1,627.44 Average weekly 1,501.136 Average weekly 1,584.221

Last week, the price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan rose by 24.649 manat (0.6 percent).

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium amounted to 3,966.981 manat, which is 0.1 percent more compared to last week.

Change in price of one ounce of palladium Dec. 7 4,005.63 Dec. 14 3,961.29 Dec. 8 3,978.73 Dec. 15 3,926.847 Dec. 9 3,935.89 Dec. 16 3,974.06 Dec. 10 3,888.623 Dec. 17 3,986.77 Dec. 11 3,999.59 Dec. 18 3,985.939 Average weekly 3,961.693 Average weekly 3,966.981

