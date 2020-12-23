Azerbaijan's state budget gives special importance to liberated lands - Samir Sharifov

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec.23

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

The current year will go down in the history of Azerbaijan as a special one owing to the liberation of Armenian-occupied lands and the glorious victory won by the Azerbaijani army under the leadership of the Supreme Commander, the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, the Finance Minister Samir Sharifov said.

Sharifov made the remark at a meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on Economic Policy, Industry and Entrepreneurship, Trend reports on Dec.23.

According to him, restoration work on the liberated lands is the most important issue for the state. Special attention is paid to it in the state budget for 2021. The state budget envisions funds worth 2.2 billion manat ($1.3 billion) to create modern infrastructure in these territories.

The minister stressed that at the same time, sufficient funds are envisaged to strengthen the defense capability of Azerbaijan. The total amount of defense spending will make up about 4.6 billion manat ($2.7 billion).

The lands had been liberated as a result of Azerbaijan's 44-day Patriotic War (from Sept.27 through early Nov.9, 2020).