Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 4

By Zeyni Jafarov – Trend:

The average price for Azeri Light CIF oil, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field, amounted to $51.15 per barrel last week (from December 28 to January 1), which is $0.09 (0.2 percent) less compared to the previous price, Trend reports on Jan. 4.

Last week, the maximum price for Azeri Light CIF oil amounted to $51.29 per barrel, while the minimum - $51.

The average price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $50.58 per barrel last week, down by $0.09 (0.2 percent) compared to the previous indicator.

The maximum price for Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $50.71 per barrel, while the minimum - $50.42.

Last week, the average price of URALS oil sold by Azerbaijan in the Russian Port of Novorossiysk amounted to $46.1 per barrel, which is $2.52 (5.2 percent) less compared to the previous week.

The maximum price for URALS oil amounted to $48.86 per barrel, while the minimum - $40.87.

Azerbaijan sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk oil pipeline.

Last week, the average price of Brent Dated amounted to $50.64 per barrel, which is $0.13 (0.25 percent) more compared to the previous price.

The maximum price for Brent Dated amounted to $50.77 per barrel, while the minimum - $50.49.

Oil grade/date Dec. 28, 2020 Dec. 29, 2020 Dec 30, 2020 Dec. 31, 2020 Jan.1, 2021 Average price Azeri LT CIF - $51.2 $51.29 $51 - $51.16 Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan - $50.62 $50.71 $50.42 - $50.58 Urals (EX NOVO) - $40.87 $48.86 $48.56 - $46.1 Brent Dated - $50.66 $50.77 $50.49 - $50.64

