Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil market
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 4
By Zeyni Jafarov – Trend:
The average price for Azeri Light CIF oil, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field, amounted to $51.15 per barrel last week (from December 28 to January 1), which is $0.09 (0.2 percent) less compared to the previous price, Trend reports on Jan. 4.
Last week, the maximum price for Azeri Light CIF oil amounted to $51.29 per barrel, while the minimum - $51.
The average price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $50.58 per barrel last week, down by $0.09 (0.2 percent) compared to the previous indicator.
The maximum price for Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $50.71 per barrel, while the minimum - $50.42.
Last week, the average price of URALS oil sold by Azerbaijan in the Russian Port of Novorossiysk amounted to $46.1 per barrel, which is $2.52 (5.2 percent) less compared to the previous week.
The maximum price for URALS oil amounted to $48.86 per barrel, while the minimum - $40.87.
Azerbaijan sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk oil pipeline.
Last week, the average price of Brent Dated amounted to $50.64 per barrel, which is $0.13 (0.25 percent) more compared to the previous price.
The maximum price for Brent Dated amounted to $50.77 per barrel, while the minimum - $50.49.
|
Oil grade/date
|
Dec. 28, 2020
|
Dec. 29, 2020
|
Dec 30, 2020
|
Dec. 31, 2020
|
Jan.1, 2021
|
Average price
|
Azeri LT CIF
|
-
|
$51.2
|
$51.29
|
$51
|
-
|
$51.16
|
Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan
|
-
|
$50.62
|
$50.71
|
$50.42
|
-
|
$50.58
|
Urals (EX NOVO)
|
-
|
$40.87
|
$48.86
|
$48.56
|
-
|
$46.1
|
Brent Dated
|
-
|
$50.66
|
$50.77
|
$50.49
|
-
|
$50.64
