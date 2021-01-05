Joining FATF may affect Iran's international trade - Iranian Expediency Council

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 5

Trend:

A member of the Iranian Expediency Council Gholamreza Mesbahi-Moghadam said that the country may lose its import and export revenues if it ratifies the FATF-related bills.

"Iran has $40 billion worth of imports and $40 billion worth of exports annually," Gholamreza Mesbahi-Moghadam, a member of the Expediency Council, said, Trend reports citing Keyhan News Paper.

"These is confidential, but if we had joined to two FATF-related conventions (Palermo and Terrorist Financing Conventions), we would not have been able to do these exchanges," he said.

Mesbahi Moghaddam said that "It is said that those who are involved in money laundering themselves do not want to ratify the bills against money laundering, while the anti-money laundering law was approved in 2008 and is being implemented since then."

Two of the FATF conventions - the Palermo and Terrorist Financing Conventions – have not been ratified yet, and were put on the shelf for some time.